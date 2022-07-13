Two prominent American artists have put together their creative talents for a new pendant collection.

This new collab sees Dan Life, the Chicago-born crystal artist reimagining Kenny Scharf’s famous Tondo paintings as wearable crystal pendants. The partnership between famed Los Angeles-based artists, Dan Life, known for his crystalized sculptures, and Kenny Scharf, known for his participation in New York City’s interdisciplinary East Village art scene during the 1980s alongside Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring is nothing short of extraordinary.

Putting their creative talents together, the duo have come together to create a stunning crystal pendant collaboration. The release offers a limited-edition work of art made by two globally-renowned artists and will be available online only at thedanlife.com. The collection was officially revealed to the world on Friday, July 8th.

Creative Collaboration

Known for his standout art and sculptures, Dan Life’s recent work includes collaborations with Hebru Brantley, Nordstrom, Justin Bieber, NTWRK, Stephen Curry, and Shakira at the Super Bowl. His unique talent and eye for detail makes him one of the most highly in-demand artists on the market.

Alongside his roommate Keith Haring and close friend Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kenny Scharf pioneered art accessibility by connecting to popular culture through commercial projects and brand collaborations.

Scharf is especially known for his pop-surrealist paintings, his practice spans painting, sculpture, fashion, video, performance art, and street art. His meteoric rise to legendary artistic status has not slowed, and Scharf’s pieces remain hot on the secondary market while selling for almost one million dollars. Most recently, the famed artist was honoured at the Tribeca Ball. He also recently collaborated with Pull&Bear and released a collection with Dior.

As part of this exclusive release, Dan Life developed four crystalized depictions of Scharf’s artwork titled Crystal Rainbow Sparkle Guy, Crystal We’re Here, Crystal Fun’s Inside Too, and Crystal Monostro. Each priced at US$2,100 (S$2954), all versions of the collaborative pendant are a limited-edition of just 200.

The Dan Life x Kenny Scharf pendants are hand-crafted by Dan with extreme detail – making each item of this highly sought after jewellery collaboration a one-of-a-kind, wearable work of art. The pendants include crystals handset in clay, 14k yellow or black gold plating, and a .925 sterling silver chain. All pieces are hand-set individually.

(Images: Dan Life 2022)