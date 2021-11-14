This just in, The KAWS: Holiday Singapore exhibition is closed for now.

Bad news if you’re looking to check out the exhibition at Marina Bay because a court order has been issued to stop the exhibition.

Based on a report by Yahoo, the exhibition has been stopped from taking place due to an interim injunction applied by non-profit organisation The Ryan Foundation (TRF). According to the report, TRF is suing Hong Kong-based organisers AllRightsReserved (ARR) for breach of intellection property right and the misuse of confidential information.

The court order has not only put a stop to the artwork display but also the sale and distribution of relevant merchandise relating KAWS: Holiday Singapore exhibition. It’s a bit of unfortunate news for fans of the artist, especially as the exhibition is part of a global tour that included stops in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Still there is hope that fans here can visit the exhibition as these legal matters are being cleared up.

It was only a day ago that the colossal 42-metre artwork of KAWS signature character, COMPANION, was unveiled in Singapore. The artwork depicted the character in a reclined position embracing a miniature version of itself. KAWS: Holiday Singapore was set to be on display at The Float @ Marina Bay, from 13-21 November 2021.

In case you missed it, here are some snaps of the KAWS: Holiday Singapore exhibition before it was ordered shut.