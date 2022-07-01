It’s a month for art lovers.

It’s eternal summer here in Singapore, but if you’re looking to get into the spirit of the season, the city’s events are in full swing this month. If you’re an art aficionado or just love the arts, rest assured there are plenty of events, exhibitions and showcases in Singapore to keep you occupied all through July 2022.

From creative films to traditional arts and photography, there are plenty of events happening in July 2022 in Singapore to fill up your diary. If you have the time to spare, we’ve curated a few that you may want to put on your radar.

For starters, Mizuma Gallery envisions the Singapore art scene through the eyes of eight Indonesian artists. There’s also STPI’s Visiting Artists Programme that’s worthy of a look. July also sees the return of National Gallery Singapore’s festival of international films on art, Painting with Light.

Those who have a soft spot for photography should pop by the Leica Gallerie Singapore for AikBeng Chia’s showcase. And traditional art lovers will want to plan a visit to Asian Civilisations Museum sometime soon. The museum is exploring the rich history and culture of batik with rarely seen pieces from the National Collection.

Read on below for some other notable events in Singapore this month. Who knows, some of them may inject a bit of fun and colour into your life.

