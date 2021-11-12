There’s no shortage of cool and exciting events in Singapore this November. Here’s what’s on our diary this month.

WELCOMING LIGHT

Join the Indian Heritage Centre in celebrating Deepavali with exciting online programmes, such as a specially commissioned short film that follows a family as they immerse in the festivities. Visitors can also enjoy photo opportunities at a light installation along Campbell Lane, featuring a decorated arch and peacock designs. indianheritage.org.sg

Until Nov 14

SINGAPORE WRITERS FESTIVAL (SWF)

The hybrid festival is set to push boundaries in the literary scene with over 140 programmes both in-person and online. With the theme Guilty Pleasures, this year’s SWF invites authors and audiences to delve into the complicated relationships between guilt and pleasure, and discover others out there who share the same literary loves. International headliners include Ocean Vuong, R.L. Stine, Tan France and G. Willow Wilson.

Until Nov 14

LA GRANDE PROFONDEUR (THE DEEP END)

In Harold Ancart’s first solo show in Paris, the exhibition at David Zwirner focuses primarily on the artist’s sculptural work and features a new group of pool sculptures, part of a series of works that the artist began in the summer of 2017. These three-dimensional relief forms are constructed from styrofoam remnants from the artist’s studio, cast in concrete, then painted with rich layers and fields of colour.

Until Nov 20

DIALOGUE

The duo exhibition by Rina Banerjee and Zai Kuning at Ota Fine Arts features the artists’ recent works on paper, characterised by their usage of bold colours and multi-layered compositions. While Banerjee‘s works depict mythical-looking figures painted in acrylic and incorporate collage elements, Zai’s present abstract forms in ink, watercolour and organic pigments.

Until Nov 20

THE LINES FALL WHERE THEY MAY

Focusing on mark-making, the exhibition at STPI Gallery features print works by eight artists that explore the small signs of life left by the non-human environment, such as the cybernetic, vegetal, mineral or animal worlds. The Edibles series of sap-drenched pressings by Berlin- and Seoul-based artist Haegue Yang was created at STPI’s workshop, and is a continuation of the artist’s previous engagement at the gallery with perishable plant-based foods.

Until Dec 5

VOILAH!

Partake in the month-long celebration of French culture, art and science curated by the Embassy of France in Singapore with over 50 events, films, concerts and conferences. This year’s Feel Good Edition will highlight the excellence, diversity and innovation that characterise France and Singapore’s bilateral partnership, while also celebrating the spirit of joy and hope. Highlights include the orchestral adaptation of French composer Thierry Huillet’s Le Petit Prince, which will weave in a selection of texts interpreted in French, English and Singlish.

Until Dec 10

BVLGARI COLOURS

Explore the creative energy of the universe of colours through an engaging dialogue between jewellery masterpieces and contemporary art at Bvlgari’s first-ever exhibition in South Korea at Seoul’s Hangaram Art Museum. The Italian jeweller has also just launched an app for a virtual reality experience of the exhibition. Explore the virtual space with a personalised avatar and get 360-degree views of hero pieces.

Until Dec 31

(Main and featured image: Bvlgari)

This story was published on Prestige Singapore.