Tiger Beer Roars Into The Metaverse With First-Ever NFT Collection

NFTs are all the rage. Malaysian streetwear pioneer, PMC (Pestle & Mortar Clothing) is roaring into the Year of the Tiger, launching an NFT (non-fungible token) collection of Lucky Tigers together with Tiger Beer. Dubbed ‘The Tiger Archives’, the NFT collection features PMC’s take on Chinese archival tiger artwork featuring Tiger Beer’s bottles through the years, each unique and fully drawn by hand.

Dubbed ‘The Tiger Archives’, the collection of 6,688 NFTs features PMC’s take on Chinese archival tiger artwork inspired by Tiger Beer’s bottles through the years, each unique and fully drawn by hand.

Recognising the resilience of creators during the pandemic, Tiger Beer and PMC are also coming together to pay it forward through Tiger Beer’s Uncage platform. Proceeds from The Tiger Archives go towards supporting local musicians and artists throughout 2022, the Year of the Tiger.

“Tigers are renowned for being bold and courageous, explains Sean O’Donnell, Global Brand Director, Tiger Beer. “This spirit has always been intrinsic to Tiger Beer – everyone said brewing beer in the tropics was impossible until we did it. The Year of The Tiger is the perfect opportunity for us all to embody the symbolic power of the Tiger and uncage our bold ambitions for the year ahead. The Tiger Archives is the perfect realisation of this. The Lucky Tigers are unique, progressive and stunningly created. By sharing proceeds from The Tiger Archives with local musicians and artists, we hope to support creatives to realise their bold ambitions in 2022.”

Also, bridging the metaverse with real life, holders of the NFT collection unlock a series of exclusive perks such as curated experiences in Malaysia and Singapore, as well as limited edition merchandise. The Tiger Archives will be open for public mint on 30th January 2022.

(Images: Tiger Beer)