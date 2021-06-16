Adidas Originals and the Lego Group have reunited to present a bold new take on the iconic Superstar silhouette. To add a surprising new take, a buildable Superstar Lego brick model will accompany the classic sneaker.

The collaboration highlights elements from both brands: Adidas’ archival aesthetics with Lego’s quintessential bricks.

The Lego Superstar sneaker for adults features a classic white and black leather construction with their iconic three stripes, shelltoe and heel tab which have all been carefully crafted to emulate the Lego brick pattern. To round it all off, the sneaker is accented with gold foil.

Recreate the Superstar from Lego elements to make a collectible display, ideal for sneakerheads everywhere. The buildable set includes 17 extra Lego elements, and for extra realism, it even has shoelaces and comes in an authentic shoebox.

The model measures over 12 cm high, 27 cm long and 9 cm wide and comes complete with a display stand and plaque.

Multiple pieces available to reimagine the Adidas Superstar Rebuilt by Originals done by Leta Sobierajski Customising of the Lego Superstar Sneakers 1 2 3

Looking to celebrate the creativity and spirit of reinvention, Lego encourages customisation of the brick-built sneaker. The Superstar sneaker is known for its rich street art culture, and has inspired many creatives to embrace their individualism.

The Lego Adidas Originals Superstar 10282 model (S$149.90) will launch 1 July and will be exclusively available at Lego Certified Stores, Adidas Originals at Vivocity and Adidas online.

(Images: The Lego Group)