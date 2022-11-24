Home > Culture > Design > Balenciaga Has Made A Custom-Made Bench That Can Be Yours For US$46,300
Balenciaga Has Made A Custom-Made Bench That Can Be Yours For US$46,300
Culture

Balenciaga Has Made A Custom-Made Bench That Can Be Yours For US$46,300

By: Trinetra Paul, Nov 24 2022 6:00 pm

Luxury haute couture fashion maison Balenciaga is synonymous with eccentric patterns, bold styles and vivid graphics. And, when the house launched its new collection of the Balenciaga Objects line, it did not fail to impress and astonish us. Among a range that includes a soap bar costing USD 500 and a dog bowl tagged at USD 900, there is also a rug-stacked-style bench that amounts to USD 46,300.

Yes, you read that right. Balenciaga’s new drop is created in collaboration with Duch artist Tejo Remy who is known for creating whacky functional furniture with reused materials at Droog Design.

Here are all the details about the new Balenciaga Bench

What is the bench made of?

There is no doubt that this out-of-the-box bench bears every bit of the Balenciaga hallmark. It is made entirely out of the brand’s cut-offs and has a mix of polyester, cotton, polyamide and silk, and it sits on wood.

A collaborative brainchild of Balenciaga boss Demna and Remy, the furniture was exhibited across select Balenciaga stores before being listed on the official website.

Cost and size of the bench

This unique creation from the high-fashion house comes in three sizes — small, medium and large — but isn’t light on the wallet. The three variations cost USD 18,000, USD 28,900 and USD 46,300, respectively.

Style

Balenciaga Gets Inspired By Lay’s Potato Chips For Its Latest Bag

By Manas Sen Gupta, Oct 14
Style

What’s Up With Balenciaga’s Controversial Garbage Bag-Inspired Trash Pouch

By Manas Sen Gupta, Aug 05
The small size weighs 74 kg and comes in dimensions of 80 cm in length, 60.96 cm in height and 44.95 cm in width. While the medium version weighs 147 kg and has a length of 160.02 cm, the largest model weighs a massive 220 kg, measures 239.77 cm in length, and has the same height and width.

Buy Balenciaga bench small

Buy Balenciaga bench medium

Buy Balenciaga bench large

(Main and feature image credit: Balenciaga)

Balenciaga Demna Gvasalia Objects Collection
written by.

Trinetra Paul
Trinetra is an ardent foodie and bibliophile who writes about films, travel, food and lifestyle. As a writer and literature student, slam poetry and storytelling are her go to jam. When not working, Trinetra is busy looking for her next place to visit or binge-watching Instagram videos for travel inspiration.
 
Films Travel Food lifestyle

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.