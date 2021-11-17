Catch this one if you can afford it. We’re referring of course to the new Baccarat Pokémon collection.

Founded in 1764, Baccarat has been known for its extraordinary products symbolizing the excellence of the French Art de vivre. But over the years the luxury brand has also done its fair bit of cool collaborations. Clearly this collab with the belove game franchise falls into this category.

The Baccarat Pokémon celebrates 25 years of the iconic game. In 1996, the world was introduced to Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green for the Nintendo Game Boy. Since then, Pokémon has grown to become one of the most popular and successful entertainment franchises in the world.

25, the Pokédex number of the iconic Pikachu, marks a special occasion celebrating the Pokémon phenomenon. Baccarat has produced several glittering creations in homage to the occasion with a limited Pikachu Fragment created by Hiroshi Fujiwara, a Pikachu figurine, and a Poké Ball, for all fans across the globe.

Pikachu Fragment

Baccarat celebrates Pokémon and honours a fan favourite! Pop-culture star, Pikachu has been revisited by Japanese artist Hiroshi Fujiwara for Baccarat. Here, Pikachu has been transformed into an exceptional object for collectors.

With its imposing dimensions, Pikachu Fragment symbolizes the unique know-how of Baccarat artisans. Multi-faceted and engraved with the “Electric” logo, Pikachu radiates more than ever to salute this very special year with brilliance.

The bad news is there will only be 25 pieces of the Pikachu Fragment figure made available across the globe. There will be one piece made available for Singapore, but it will set you back S$35,280 for the 30cm, 8.3kg figure.

Pikachu Medium And Poke Ball

Part of the new Baccarat Pokémon collection includes a Pikachu figure. More dazzling than ever at the creative hands of Baccarat, it is transformed into a collector’s item. With its arms wide open, ears alert and highly recognizable tail, the little figurine is as endearing as the famous Pokémon. Standing at 14.5cm and weighing 1kg, it costs S$610.

Baccarat also celebrates Pokémon with a radiant Poké Ball. The Poké Ball, the iconic item used by Trainers to capture Pokémon, has been transformed into a collector’s item. Used as a paperweight or placed alone on a shelf, dressed in a gold mesh, this Poké Ball will be the ideal gift for all fans of the franchise. The Poké Ball measures in at 7cm and 500gm and costs S$560.

Want to catch them all? Check them out in person at the Baccarat Singapore Takashimaya Store.

(Images: Baccarat)