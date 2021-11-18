Burberry has weaved its creative magic and transformed the idyllic landscape of Jeju Island.

The British fashion brand has set up a massive, temple-like sculpture dubbed “Imagined Landscapes”, right at the heart of South Korea’s island paradise. With its reflective façade, the futuristic structure seems to merge with its natural environment, mirroring the skies overhead and the greenery all around it.

Imagined Landscapes sits right at the foot of the Halla mountain; visitors can take in the view from a dedicated platform overlooking the Sanbang mountain and the South Shore. TikTok users can also enhance the sculpture through a special AR lens that fills the sky with sharks.

Inside Burberry’s mirrored mountain

It’s safe to say that Burberry’s installation is unlike anything Jeju Island has seen before. In fact, Imagined Landscapes is one of the brand’s many pop-up spaces around the world that hopes to blur “the lines between nature and technology, the indoors and outdoors, the real and the imagined.”

The contrast becomes more obvious inside Burberry’s mirrored mountain, where visitors will be immersed in cinematic films by artists Maotik, Cao Yuxi, Lia Jiayu. Each have created unique virtual worlds that visitors can interact with and get lost in through the surrounding screens.

Of course, visitors will also be able to shop. Within the space, Burberry has launched a series of outerwear pieces, including its iconic trench coat, made with a new type of gabardine. The technical fabric, crafted in the UK, is water-resistant and lightweight, resulting in clothes that are ideal for the outdoors.

Burberry’s café comes to South Korea

Imagined Landscapes offers something new for both tourists and locals. The latter will finally get to experience Thomas’s Café, Burberry’s very own dining destination, which was previously only available in London and at the brand’s flagship store in Shenzhen, China.

While the café is very much inspired by the heritage of Burberry, with its beige palette and animal motifs, it also pays homage to its new location. The café will be helmed by Seoul-based pastry chef Justin Lee from JL Dessert Bar, who will whip up an assortment of sweet treats.

Burberry is also giving back to Jeju Island in a more significant way: the luxury brand has partnered with the local non-profit organisation Jeju Olle Foundation, and will invest in maintaining the South Korean island’s scenic trails for the next five years. It’s one of the many efforts that the fashion brand has made to preserve the environment (another example being that its new Imagined Landscapes experience is certified carbon neutral).

When should you travel to Imagined Landscapes?

Following a launch event that included South Korean stars Cha Eunwoo and Lee Dahee, as well as K-Pop girl group ITZY, Imagined Landscapes is now open to the public. The installation runs until 12 December, which covers Jeju Island’s transition from autumn to winter.

Book your flight tickets now if you don’t want to get there when it’s too chilly. Still, if you get cold, you can always count on a Burberry jacket to keep you warm.

Header photo credit: Burberry

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.