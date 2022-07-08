Singapore is the latest city to the recipient of the Burberry TB Summer Monogram takeover.

After a series of journeys around the globe at luxury holiday hotspots, Burberry celebrates its latest TB Summer Monogram with an immersive takeover for the very first time in Singapore at Tanjong Beach Club, Sentosa.

This year’s edition of Burberry takeovers follows a successful 2021 series in Bangkok, Dubai, Ibiza, Miami, Mykonos and Xiamen. For the 2022 edition, Burberry is taking over locations in Saint-Tropez, Korea, Singapore and Ibiza. Three of these takeovers will mark the first ever branded takeovers in the history of the locations, including Tanjong Beach Club in Singapore.

The new TB Summer Monogram sees the classic Burberry Check merge with the TB Monogram – a motif introduced by Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci. The result is a bold print that symbolises a synergy of the past and present, and a collection that evokes both a sense of newness and a casual coolness for hotter climes.

It will be interesting to see how the TB Summer Monogram elevates Tanjong Beach Club. Opened in 2010, the world famous beach bar is a serene sanctuary located on the finest sun-soaked stretch of sand in Sentosa.

Through the Burberry TB Summer Monogram, the Tanjong Beach Club will be transformed into a bespoke iteration of the TB Summer Monogram. Enclosed by oak brown borders, the monogram will take over everything from sunbeds, cabanas, seat cushions, and parasols throughout the outdoor space, creating a vibrant visual experience and bringing together the iconography of the brand with the adventure of a summer holiday.

(Images: Burberry)