What happens when the worlds of pop culture meet high horology? Well, in the hands of the guys at Kross Studio, it can be pretty awesome. Bursting on the scene last year with several high-profile collabs with Lucasfilm and Warner Bros., they immediately positioned themselves as design-studio disruptors with a gift for creating highly detailed and incredibly covetable collector’s items.

Each product they’ve crafted transcends categorisation, crossing over into the world of high watchmaking, fine art, and pop culture. This year the Swiss-based design studio have done it again it with a new slate of collectible art objects. Catered towards fans of Stars Wars, the DC Universe and Space Jam, these will no doubt make highly-desirable luxury gifts for the geek in all of us.

Feel The Power Of the Dark Side With The Death Star Ultimate Collector Set

Kross Studio pays homage to the iconic Star Wars film saga with these one-of-a-kind Death Star Ultimate Collector Set. Only ten of these sets will ever be created, each crafted in-house to the highest standards of Swiss craftsmanship. The richly detailed and interactive Imperial kyber crystal container measures over three feet long and contains a Death Star-inspired Tourbillon watch and several strap options. It also comes with an authentic kyber crystal movie prop from the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Enter The Bat Cave With The 1989 Batmobile Desk Clock

Those who love all things Batman will surely have the Kross Studio 1989 Batmobile desk clock on their wish lists this holiday season. A collaboration between Warner Bros. Consumer Products, this unique creation is modelled after Tim Burton’s iconic Batmobile, from the 1989 Batman film. Kross Studio designed and developed the state-of-the-art clock movement precisely to fit the iconic curves of the streamlined black aluminium vehicle body. It consists of 512 components (115 in the body alone and 397 within the movement). Each numbered edition, manual wound clock in the 100-piece series comes with a Bat-shaped key.

Score With Space Jam With The Space Jam Collector Set

Kross Studio takes the character watch into high horology territory with this Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired piece. The 10-piece numbered collector sets, the perfect gift for lovers of cartoons, pop culture, and irreverent high watchmaking. Here again, the Swiss design studio has drawn inspiration from a cherished childhood memory. Each Looney Tunes styled set is composed of a Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired Tourbillon timepiece and an interactive B-BALL sculpture that also functions as a watch holder.

