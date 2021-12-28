Ideas And Ways To Recreate The Industrial Luxe Aesthetic For Your Home

Without brick walls and cement flooring, the core elements of the industrial aesthetic will be lost. Once markers of a building under construction, the ‘unfinished-yet-finished’ look tones done the formality of the home and makes the living space feel a little rough around the edges. To elevate the space for the industrial luxe look, opt for a brick feature wall that comes in a darker shade. Glossed up cement flooring will also help to elevate the look of your home.
02
/04
Another signature element is to expose what others typically try to conceal, such as pipes and ducts. This makes for a much more liberating way of designing your home without incurring extra costs trying to build around them. To elevate your look, paint your pipes in a colour that matches your home. As most pipes are in a shade of white, black or even rose gold piping would stand out in any home.
03
/04
To add some class into your industrial home, opt for the use of warmer lighting to bring a softer edge to your interiors. It will create a more relaxed environment and also a sense of homeliness. This will also help to complement the luxurious features of the space, fashioning a delicate touch to the raw interiors.
04
/04
When building on industrial textures like brick walls and cement flooring, textures like faux fur and velvet stand out a lot more in terms of contrast. Upholstered velvet chairs, for example, would contrast nicely against a raw wooden table with some metal legs. The disparity between the aesthetics adds an element of luxury to the home, without coming across too snobbish or too laid-back. This makes for an interesting, engaging interior that stimulate the senses and create an enjoyable area for all.