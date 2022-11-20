Louis Vuitton and LEGO are partnering up this festive season on one-of-a-kind store and window displays — up until 1 January 2023.

It sure seems like preparations for the 2022 holiday season is up and running — full of cheer and joy. Making their respective marks for the festive period are Louis Vuitton and master LEGO builders, LEGO Certified Professionals. Both entities, heavyweights in their own industries, have come together to celebrate the art of creation and imagination through the construction of festive scenes.

From 29 October 2022 to 1 January 2023, Louis Vuitton’s holiday store and window displays globally will feature the always iconic LEGO bricks. This project is the brainchild of the Louis Vuitton Visual Image Studio and was executed alongside LEGO Certified Professionals (the team responsible for the large scale LEGO builds you might have seen around the world); coinciding with the LEGO Group’s 90th anniversary.

This season, whether you’re inside or outside the stores, prepare to be enchanted. Impressive creations range from snow-capped Christmas trees to brick-covered backgrounds showcasing the Damier pattern. In addition, trunk variations are imbued in LEGO tiles and accompanied with authentic handles and hardware. Fashion enthusiasts, toy aficionados, and anyone in the holiday spirit alike can marvel at realistic replicas of the Eiffel Tower, Pont Neuf, and Arc de Triomphe in Paris. There will also be exterior LEGO decorations and LEGO motifs will also be highlighted on special festive packaging.

The relationship between Louis Vuitton and LEGO first began when a massive birthday cake, crafted out of 31,700 bricks, was contributed to the luxury fashion Maison by the LEGO Group, as well as Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks’. After 1 January 2023, the displays will be disassembled — and the bricks will be repurposed so that kids in school can learn to build and be inspired through play.

(All photos by Louis Vuitton)

