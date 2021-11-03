If you’re a Marvel fan and have the budget for a cool collectible, might we direct your attention to the new XM War Machine statue. A must-have for Marvel fans, the newest addition to the brand’s Marvel Premium Collectibles series arrives at an impressive 1:4 scale.

The highly-detailed collectible is the latest from the award-winning Singapore-based global design studio. Adding to the appeal is the fact that the War Machine statue (XM ‘War Tank’ exclusive) is an original concept jointly co-created by XM and artist Adi Granov. The artist is best known for his notable works including creating the concept and keyframe artwork for the Marvel Studios’ Iron Man, released in 2008.

Never before released in the comics, War Tank is a heavily enhanced exo-suit extension of War Machine’s suit, expanding on its explosive artillery, firepower, and weaponry capabilities. The angular and aggressive design of War Tank is detailed with striking likeness based on the military background of Lieutenant Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes.

The statue features hefty armour-plated suits, tank tracks as legs for mobility, a massive rail gun in replacement of its right arm, fortified with back-mounted missile launchers and tremendous gunpower.

Version A presents War Machine within War Tank itself, and Version B allows collectors the option to display War Machine either on the inside or on the outside of War Tank with two additional weaponries.

Standing at an estimated mammoth height of 88cm tall, 91cm in length and 93cm in width, the War Tank is the largest 1:4 Scale Statue Collectible that XM has produced since inception. More importantly the statue arrives with some pretty impressive features.

The XM War Machine is intricately handcrafted with weaponry and unique high-quality detailing. It also features LED light-up chest and eyes. Fully-poseable, it would make a fitting addition to any den, provided of course you have S$4,199 to spare.

Get It Here

(Images: Studio XM)