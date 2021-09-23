Luxury lifestyle goods and fashion house, MCM has taken a step towards mobility. The brand has unveiled the MCM x URWAHN e-bike, which is a highly-exclusive 3-D printed luxury e-bike.

The new e-bike is made with the expertise of URWAHN, a world renowned produced of bicycles. It is part of the brand’s AW21 M’ETAVERSE collection, which is an expansion of the lifestyle category celebrating MCM’s 45-year of heritage in mobility while reflecting customer’s desires to live more consciously.

Sophisticated, innovative, and sleek, the MCM x URWAHN e-bike is a technological masterpiece, which encapsulates the essence of movement from the past to the future. Limited to just 50 units worldwide, the e-bike is an exclusive rendition of URWAHN’s instantly recognizable Platzhirsch frame.

MCM and URWAHN’s e-bike combines the freedom of pedal power with high- performance electrical engineering. In terms of design, the 3D-printed steel frame has been fully coppered and wrapped with a black oralite rendition of MCM’s iconic Visetos monogram.

The MCM logo is emblazoned upon the bike’s custom brass front plate and Brooks Cambium grips, while a reflective logo hit can be found inside the bike’s custom rims. The bikes will be online exclusives, made to order starting 1st October.

Each will each proudly sport their edition number on the MCM-branded brass front plate. Included with every bike is an exclusive matching stainless steel water bottle, developed in collaboration with Italian sustainable design brand, 24Bottles.

(Images: MCM)