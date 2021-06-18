The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force has announced that dining in restaurants and bars will resume in groups of two while gyms allowed to re-open on 21 June 2021.

The news is welcomed by both the F&B and fitness industries as both sectors have been hit hard. Restaurants and bars have once again pivoted to takeaways and deliveries. Gyms with resources on the other hand have been conducting classes outdoors since Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) was implemented on 16 May.

That said, despite the restrictions being lifted, several standard operating procedures (SOPs) will have to be adhered to. All F&B establishments must strictly observe safe distancing of one metre between diners. Recorded music will also not be allowed to discourage diners from talking loudly.

Gyms can also reopen from 21 June 2021 with safe distancing of at least two metres between individuals. Sports classes conducted both indoors and outdoors will have a cap of 30 people including the instructor, in groups of up to two people.

“We will be significantly stepping up enforcement and will take firmer enforcement action for any breaches. Patrons are reminded to keep their masks on at all times, except when eating or drinking,” explained Gan Kim Yong, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force.

“Fewer clusters are emerging, and generally smaller clusters, our aggressive tracking and testing regimes have also allowed us to detect and ringfence potential cases, much earlier, slowing down, and limiting the transmission in the community.”

