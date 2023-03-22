Some of the greatest badminton players in the world have gathered in St. Jakobshalle at Basel, Switzerland for the 2023 Swiss Open. From top players in the men’s division like Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia to some of the best women’s badminton players in the world like Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, the cream of the crop is competing at the badminton tournament this year. Given the interest around the tournament, many badminton fans have also been wondering about the prize money at stake this year.

So, scroll on as we give you all the information about the 2023 Swiss Open, the top-tier badminton players competing this year and the prize money at stake.

2023 Badminton Swiss Open: Who are the star players competing this year?

As mentioned above, some of the best badminton players in the world are competing at the 2023 Swiss Open this year. In the men’s division, the top-seeded player is Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, while in the women’s division, the top-seeded player is China’s Wang Zhiyi.

Other players to watch out for in the men’s division include Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, India’s Prannoy H. S. and Lakshya Sen and China’s Zhao Junpeng. In the women’s division, other top players competing include Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong, India’s P. V. Sindhu and Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara.

The tournament has also seen its fair share of withdrawals, with top players like Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Lu Guangzu, Busanan Ongbumrungphan and Spain’s Carolina Marín all withdrawing from the tournament.

2023 Badminton Swiss Open: What is the prize money at stake?

The total prize money at stake at the 2023 Swiss Open is a whopping USD 210,000. In the single’s division, the winner will take home USD 15,750 while the runner-up will take home USD 7,980. Those reaching the semi-finals will take home USD 3,045, while those entering the quarter-finals will earn USD 1,260. All players in the Top 16 of the single’s division will make USD 735.

In the doubles division, the winners will take home an impressive USD 16,590. Just like the single’s division, the runners-up here will also win USD 7,980. While players entering the semi-finals will get USD 2,940, those reaching the quarterfinals will make USD 1,522.50. Finally, players entering the Top 16 will earn USD 787.50.

The 2023 Swiss Open began on 21st March, with the final scheduled for 26th March.

