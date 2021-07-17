In tribute to one of the most illustrious names in dance, Alliance Française de Singapour has unveiled Dance: A Tribute to Rudolf Nureyev. On display until September, the exhibition is part of the ongoing French Excellence programme.

The exhibit is a chance for fans to view 14 striking costumes from Nureyev’s ballets. Throughout his career, the dancer performed at some of the world’s most iconic destinations including the Paris Opera House. Fans will also get the opportunity to view 49 unpublished photographs.

Throughout the exhibition, a series of talks, workshops and conferences will further encourage dialogue. The talks are designed to help develop a deeper understanding of the legacy of the “King of Dance,” and the evolution of ballet in the cultural landscape.

A Talented Performer

Rudolf Nureyev is one of the most lauded figures in ballet; flamboyant and charismatic, Nureyev made his debut with the Kirov Ballet aged 17, going on to perform and choreograph ballets across the world. Much of his work took place at the Paris Opera House, where he worked closely alongside Charles Jude; a protégé of the dancer, and a former Étoile of the Paris Opera.

Jude continues Nureyev’s legacy to this day. On display for the first time in Singapore, the pieces showcased by Alliance Française are from Jude’s private collection.

“It is an honour to be able to showcase this exquisite collection from one of the most influential figures in ballet to Singapore,” expressed Fabian Forni, Executive Director of Alliance Française de Singapour. “Dance, and ballet specifically, is hugely important to France’s cultural tapestry, and we are thrilled to be incorporating this into our French Excellence programming, which showcases French expertise and history to facilitate cross-cultural understanding.”

Throughout the duration of the exhibition, Alliance Française de Singapour will be hosting a dynamic series of workshops, talks and screenings, bringing together some of the greatest talents in dance to enhance the cultural exchange.

Highlights include a conference exploring the role and legacy of Nureyev with close colleague, Charles Jude, and dancers from the Singapore Dance Theatre; French film screenings (including The White Crow, which depicts the story of Nureyev’s defection to the West); and a conference on costume design with international fashion consultant, Leonard Choo.

The full schedule as well as ticketing details for Dance: A Tribute to Rudolf Nureyev can be accessed here.

(Images: Arron Teo Art-Photography/ Alliance Française de Singapour)