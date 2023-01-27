Ever wondered what the prize money is that the winners of the Australia Open take home? The first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne will see players competing for a new, all-time high prize money pool.

For the 2023 Australian Open, the total prize money pot is a whopping AUD 76.5 million. Compared to the previous year, this marks a significant increase of 3.4 per cent, with both the men’s and women’s singles winners taking home almost AUD 3 million.

In the 2022 Australia Open, Rafael Nadal won the men’s singles tournament while Ashleigh Barty was the champion of the women’s singles division.

How much prize money will the winner of the Australia Open 2023 take home?

Like all other major tennis tournaments, the Australian Open offers both prize money and points to the winners. In the men’s and women’s singles divisions, the winners will each receive AUD 2,975,000 and 2000 points, both of which are some of the highest on the ATP and WTA tours. The runner-ups in these divisions will take home AUD 1,625,000 each, as well as 1200 points (men’s singles) or 1300 points (women’s singles).

The semi-finalists will take home AUD 925,000 and 720 points (men’s singles) or 780 points (women’s singles), while the quarter-finalists will receive AUD 555,250 and 360 points (men’s singles) or 430 points (women’s singles). All the players who make it to the round of 16 will receive AUD 338,250 and 180 points (men’s singles) or 240 points (women’s singles). Those who don’t advance beyond the round of 32 will also take home a cash prize of AUD 227,925 and 90 points (men’s singles) or 130 points (women’s singles)

A full breakdown of how the 2023 Australian Open prize money will be distributed

With more than AUD 76 million available in prize money, here’s a proper breakdown of the same:

Men’s and women’s singles prize money breakdown

Winner AUD 2,975,000

Finalist AUD 1,625,000

Semi-finalists AUD 925,000

Quarter-finalists AUD 555,250

4th round AUD 338,250

3rd round AUD 227,925

2nd round AUD 158,850

1st round AUD 106,250

Men’s and women’s doubles prize money breakdown

Winner AUD 695,000

Finalist AUD 370,000

Semi-finalists AUD 210,000

Quarter-finalists AUD 116,500

3rd round AUD 67,250

2nd round AUD 46,500

1st round AUD 30,975

Mixed doubles prize money breakdown

Winner AUD 157,750

Finalist AUD 89,450

Semi-finalists AUD 47,500

Quarter-finalists AUD 25,250

2nd round AUD 12,650

1st round AUD 6,600

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Australia Open)