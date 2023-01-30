Home > Culture > Events > Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina Triumph
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina Triumph
Culture

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina Triumph

By: Sanika Achrekar, Jan 30 2023 10:13 am

Australian Open 2023, the first Grand Slam of the year, commenced on January 16 and ended on January 29 at Melbourne Park in Victoria, Australia. The final for the men’s singles saw Novak Djokovic put up a phenomenal performance to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and lift his record 22nd Grand Slam title. In the women’s singles division, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina to win her first Grand Slam title.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Australian Open (@australianopen)

The sports event is the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments to be held each year, preceding the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open.

So, how did the tournament shape out for the contenders this year? Here’s a quick lowdown of all the highlights of the Australian Open 2023.

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Men’s singles

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open, making him the defending champion of the season. Unfortunately, he lost in the second round to Mackenzie McDonald. This marks the earliest loss of a defending men’s champion in this tournament since Novak Djokovic’s loss to Denis Istomin at the 2017 Australian Open.

At Australia Open 2023, Djokovic defeated Tommy Paul in the semi-finals with straight sets to reach the men’s singles final, wherein he triumphed against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Grand Slam.

AM Select

Novak Djokovic Net Worth: Career Earnings From Tennis, Endorsements And His Investments

By Sanmita Acharjee, Jan 10
AM Select

The Net Worth Of Rafael Nadal: What He Has Earned From Tennis, Endorsements And Business

By Sanika Achrekar , Jan 04

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Women’s singles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ❤️ (@sabalenka_aryna)

Wimbledon tennis champion Elena Rybakina went down in defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles final at the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. While Rybakina had overcome three Grand Slam champions to reach the final, knocking out Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka, she fell short and was bested by Sabalenka. This win is doubly sweet for Aryna Sabalenka as it’s her first single’s Grand Slam title.

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Men’s doubles

Australia’s Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler, who teamed up for the first time in this tournament, have proven to be victorious in the men’s doubles division. The duo had earlier recorded a remarkable semi-final victory against eighth seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina at the Rod Laver Arena. In the finals, they defeated Poland’s H. Nys and J. Zieliński to lift the title.

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Women’s doubles

Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated the Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the coveted trophy in women’s doubles. The win was quite decisive as it was in straight sets.

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Mixed doubles

Indian tennis aces Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna faced Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Unfortunately, the two lost the finals to the Brazillian pair. The match carried a huge significance for Mirza, who announced her retirement from professional tennis after the Dubai WTA event in February 2023.

Culture

Casper Ruud: Check Out The Tennis Player’s Net Worth, Endorsements And Career Highlights

By Sanika Achrekar , Jan 13
Culture

Australia Open 2023: How Much Prize Money Will The Winners Take Home?

By Sanika Achrekar, Jan 27

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What was Sania Mirza’s score in the final of the Australian Open 2023?

Answer: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna's score at the Australian Open 2023 against Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos was 6-7, 2-6. They unfortunately lost in straight sets.

Question: What is Andy Murray’s current ranking in men’s singles?

Answer: As of January 2023, Andy Murray's current world ranking is 66.

Question: Who was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open 2023?

Answer: Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2023.

Australian Open Australian Open 2023 Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas tennis
written by.

Sanika Achrekar
Digital Writer, Augustman
Sanika lives for fashion and skincare. She enjoys writing about style, beauty, and lifestyle. She worked as a fashion writer for Man's World India magazine. When not writing about designers and trends, she likes to shop, travel, try new Sushi restaurants, practise pilates and rewatch her comfort shows.
Wanderlust Watch Ambassadors pop culture

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.