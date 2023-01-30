Australian Open 2023, the first Grand Slam of the year, commenced on January 16 and ended on January 29 at Melbourne Park in Victoria, Australia. The final for the men’s singles saw Novak Djokovic put up a phenomenal performance to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and lift his record 22nd Grand Slam title. In the women’s singles division, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina to win her first Grand Slam title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian Open (@australianopen)

The sports event is the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments to be held each year, preceding the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open.

Novak Djokovic sobbing uncontrollably with his team after winning the Australian Open. A very emotional celebration from the new/old World No. 1, by far the most emotional of his career. pic.twitter.com/JOGgIXo7Y1 — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) January 29, 2023

So, how did the tournament shape out for the contenders this year? Here’s a quick lowdown of all the highlights of the Australian Open 2023.

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Men’s singles

Novak Djoković: “You know, as Jordan used to say, people only remember the good times but i failed, i failed, i failed and that’s why i succeded.” x pic.twitter.com/tY31gQ0kau — Marko Milenković (@theMilenkovic) January 29, 2023

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open, making him the defending champion of the season. Unfortunately, he lost in the second round to Mackenzie McDonald. This marks the earliest loss of a defending men’s champion in this tournament since Novak Djokovic’s loss to Denis Istomin at the 2017 Australian Open.

At Australia Open 2023, Djokovic defeated Tommy Paul in the semi-finals with straight sets to reach the men’s singles final, wherein he triumphed against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Grand Slam.

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Women’s singles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤️ (@sabalenka_aryna)

Wimbledon tennis champion Elena Rybakina went down in defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles final at the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. While Rybakina had overcome three Grand Slam champions to reach the final, knocking out Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka, she fell short and was bested by Sabalenka. This win is doubly sweet for Aryna Sabalenka as it’s her first single’s Grand Slam title.

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Men’s doubles

Australia’s Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler, who teamed up for the first time in this tournament, have proven to be victorious in the men’s doubles division. The duo had earlier recorded a remarkable semi-final victory against eighth seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina at the Rod Laver Arena. In the finals, they defeated Poland’s H. Nys and J. Zieliński to lift the title.

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Women’s doubles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbora Krejčíková (@bkrejcikova)

Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated the Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the coveted trophy in women’s doubles. The win was quite decisive as it was in straight sets.

Australian Open 2023 Highlights: Mixed doubles

In an all-unseeded showdown, Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos’s 7-6(2) 6-2 triumph over the Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna capped a remarkable month Down Under.#AusOpen • #AO2023 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

Indian tennis aces Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna faced Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Unfortunately, the two lost the finals to the Brazillian pair. The match carried a huge significance for Mirza, who announced her retirement from professional tennis after the Dubai WTA event in February 2023.

