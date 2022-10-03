This October, BBC Earth is inviting fans to the BBC Earth Screening Festival at Gardens by the Bay. Set to take place on 15 October, guests will be treated to fun-filled evening with activities and a special screening of Frozen Planet II.

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Frozen Planet II explores the vast magical realm and discovers 6 frozen worlds of surprising variety and nature. The docu-series seeks to inspire people to care about climate change through immersive storytelling of the habitats and animals whose lives are at stake.

Fans will have the chance to catch an episode of the series at the event and Executive Producer Mark Brownlow will be in attendance to take audiences behind the scenes from the show, unravelling the joys and challenges of filming the series.

Frozen Planet II is now screening on BBC Earth on Starhub Channel 407, Singtel Channel 203 and BBC Player. But you can now also experience the nature documentary on the big screen under the stars at Gardens by the Bay.

Aside from Frozen Planet II, fans will be able to catch other family friendly documentary features and kids programme from BBC Studios, interact with a character appearance by Bluey, participate in a tote bag stencil activity, savour free ice-cream and capture favourite moments at BBC Earth’s Frozen Planet II themed photo booth.

The BBC Earth Screening Festival takes place at Gardens by the Bay, Supertree Grove, on 15 October 2022, Saturday at 5.30pm. Entry to the event is free, visit the official site for more details.

(Images: BBC Earth)