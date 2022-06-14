Want to experience a little bit of style on your next overseas jaunt?

Well, you’re in luck because we’ve compiled a list of some of the best fashion exhibitions that are happening in 2022. After two years of postponements and cancellations, the fashion industry is making its best efforts to reconnect with its audience by stepping up the number of physical events in 2022, be it exhibitions or runway shows.

As you’ll discover, this summer is especially rich in fashion events, offering vacationers the opportunity to combine downtime with culture and style wherever in the world they may be.

Here’s a world tour of the best fashion exhibitions to visit this 2022:

In the United States

Dior + Balenciaga: The Kings of Couture and Their Legacies

Two fashion heavyweights, Dior and Balenciaga, are seeing their work juxtaposed for the first time with some of their most iconic designs on show at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Museum in New York City, ongoing until November 6. Here, it’s not just about discovering the work of two legendary designers — Christian Dior and Cristobal Balenciaga — but about their innovative construction methods and the exquisite craftsmanship of their ateliers. All of this is illustrated through more than 60 garments and ensembles drawn exclusively from the museum’s permanent collection.

When: Now till November 6

Where: Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Museum, 227 West 27th Street, New York City 10001-5992

Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech”

The Brooklyn Museum will pay tribute to the American designer Virgil Abloh, from July 1, 2022, to January 29, 2023, through a retrospective devoted to all of his work in the fields of art and fashion. The designer’s visionary spirit will be celebrated through creations and garments, but also through the hit collaborations that he mastered to a tee. Visitors will be able to admire pieces created for his Off-White label, as well as clothing and accessories from his men’s collections for Louis Vuitton, as well as sculptures, sketches and numerous archive documents.

When: July 1 2022 to January 29 2023

Where: Brooklyn Museum, Great Hall, 1st Floor, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, New York 11238-6052

In Europe

Shocking! The surreal world of Elsa Schiaparelli

Over in France, designer Elsa Schiaparelli will be honoured at Paris’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs from July 6, 2022, to January 22, 2023. This retrospective, devoted to the woman who created the famous ‘shocking pink’ — now a fashion classic — will focus on the links she forged with the art world through some of her collaborations, and on the boundless creativity and fantasy that led her to imagine a totally reinvented female silhouette, shaking off all kinds of conventions.

When: July 6 2022 to January 22 2023

Where: Musée des Arts Décoratifs, 107 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France

Vision & Virtuosity by Tiffany & Co

In London, summer will be synonymous with jewelry-making expertise. The Saatchi Gallery is staging the “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition, ongoing until August 19, themed on the famous jeweller Tiffany & Co. which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its presence in the British capital. Nearly two centuries of history will be showcased through exceptional pieces, such as the stunning Empire Diamond, which tops 80 carats. Movie lovers will find a section dedicated to the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, with a focus on the original script of the romantic comedy.

When: Now till August 19

Where: The Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY

Dior Hats: The Art of the Hat from Christian Dior to Stephen Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musée Christian Dior (@museediorgranville)



Back to France, where, until October 30, the Musée Christian Dior in Granville, Normandy, is paying tribute to the art of the hat— creations perhaps less well known than the famous couturier’s outfits. No fewer than 200 models have been brought together, alongside haute couture dresses, photographs and archive documents, recalling how important the hat was to Christian Dior, who considered it an essential accessory of female grooming. Along the way, visitors will also be able to discover the work of his successors, including Yves Saint Laurent and Maria Grazia Chiuri, as well as the work of milliner to the stars Stephen Jones, and his 25 years of expertise as creative director of Dior hats.

When: Now until October 30 2022

Where: Musée Christian Dior, 1 Rue d’Estouteville, 50400 Granville, France

In China

Louis Vuitton &

After a stint in Shenzhen, Louis Vuitton has now set up camp in the Olympic Sailing Center in Qingdao, in eastern China, where its famous bags, trunks, cases and other creations will be on display until July 1. There’s only one month left for visitors to discover no less than 180 objects, including a collection of trunks from the early 20th century made to special order, traditional tea trunks, or even orders placed by Chinese celebrities. All of which charts the history and creative path taken by the French brand, from artisanal expertise to innovation.

When: Now until July 1

Where: Louis Vuitton & Talent Park Tide Plaza, 3329 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main and featured image: Louis Vuitton)