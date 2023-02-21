Best Things To Do In Singapore This Week: February 2023

Despite being a small island country, there’s definitely no lack of things to do in Singapore. This vibrant city-state is often buzzy with pop-up events and exhibitions that engage locals and tourists.

From dining at the newest cafes, restaurants and hawker centres to museum hopping, you’ll definitely find activities to do for the weekend. Read on for our picks on what to do in Singapore in February 2023.

What to do in Singapore – February 2023

29Rooms: Lost and Found (Singapore)

Ever wondered what it feels like to be part of an artwork? Experience interactive art when the multi-sensory and experiential exhibition 29Rooms arrives in Singapore. Executed by American media company Refinery29, the Singapore edition will see both international and local artists (like StephTCreates and Dawn Ng) conceptualising the respective 29 spaces.

The theme for the Singapore stop is ‘Lost and Found’, inspiring visitors to rediscover, reimagine and redefine the meaning of possibilities.

(Hero, opening, and feature image credit: 29Rooms Asia)

29Rooms: Lost and Found (Singapore) happens till April 16 at Gardens by the Bay – West Lawn. Tickets are priced from SGD35.

Sneakertopia

After successfully launching in Los Angeles, the experiential and street culture exhibition about sneakers will make its Asia debut in Singapore organisers SPACElogic and ArtScience Museum. Founded by Emmy Award-winning producer Steve Harris and Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Steve Brown in 2019, Sneakertopia will showcase more than just limited edition hyped kicks (more than 100 pairs!).

There will also be close to 50 murals, installations, designs and displays from 13 renowned American creatives such as McFlyy, Michael Murphy and Mimi Yoon who explore American street and pop culture. The spotlight will also shine on Singapore and Southeast Asia’s creative practices. This dedication section showcase works by 16 Singaporean and locally-based creatives including artists Jahan Loh, Sam Lo, Soph O, and contemporary art and design collective PHUNK.

Sneakertopia happens from Feb 25 to July 30 at ArtScience Museum Singapore. Ticket prices start from SGD18.

Osteria Mozza’s Umbrian-Inspired Black Truffle Tasting Menu

Chef Nancy Silverton calls Umbria her second home. Now she has brought inspiration and the best flavours of the quaint and ancient Italian town to Singapore via a one-night-only four-course dinner at Osteria Mozza.

Black Truffles takes centre stage here, incorporating Italian truffle traditions and culture into native dishes like Rigatoni Rigati alla Norcina. Chef Silverstone herself will also be present at Osteria Mozza from Feb 20-26.

Osteria Mozza‘s Umbrian-inspired black truffle menu happens on Feb 23 only. It is priced at SGD198++ per person, with wine pairing at an additional SGD100++ per person.

The Dempsey Carnaval Brunch Festival

Want to bask in the exuberant vibe of Mardi Gras? Head over to The Dempsey Carnaval Brunch Festival and experience the joyous celebration. This festival commemorates an annual Brazilian carnival that marks the beginning of Lent, the forty-day period before Easter. It will be set as a Churrasqueira, also known as a Brazilian Steakhouse, where diners can enjoy a variety of Brazilian-inspired dishes, including live grill stations and a salad bar.

Organised by Chef Daniel and Tamara Chavez of CANCHITA Peruvian Cuisine, look forward to dishes by Julien Mercer from Claudine, Tim De Souza from Culina at Como Dempsey, Petrina Loh from Morsels, Bryan Soon from The Dempsey Cookhouse and the CANCHITA hosts.

The Dempsey Carnaval Brunch Festival happens on Feb 26 at CANCHITA Peruvian Cuisine. It is priced at SGD168++.

Bastardised Japanese Brunch with Neon Pigeon at Park Bench Deli

It’s rather unorthodox to modernise sophisticated Japanese cuisine. But expect it to be done right by this collab between Neon Pigeon, Park Bench Deli, and Prohibition Liquor Co. This one-day-only event will feature savoury yet unpredictable bites like Poke Don’s, Wasabi Oyster Shooters, Okinawan Chimichanga’s, and even Foie Gras PBJ French Toast.

Here, you can also down Shochu Slushies and play ‘GIN’ PONG! while you dance the afternoon away with disco beats courtesy of DJ Matty.

Neon Pigeon’s Prohibition Party Brunch happens on Feb 26 from 1pm-4pm at Neon Pigeon.

Sangria Sundown Sundays at Fat Prince

The weekend isn’t over till you have a Sangria at Fat Prince. Admire the beaming rays of the sunset with a glass or two as you catch up with your homies. Have your tipples with Fat Prince’s modern Middle Eastern cuisine – which reimagines traditional dishes with a contemporary twist.

Kebabs and cocktails make a great pair and here you can build your very own kebab. Choose from wagyu beef cheek to fried turbot and celeriac shawarma. You can also complete your creation with soft pitas, za’atar yoghurt, pickled yellow chilli and harissa sauce.

Sangria Sundown Sundays will happen on Feb 26, 5:30 pm to midnight, at Fat Prince.

Chatuchak Singapore

You wouldn’t need to travel to Bangkok, Thailand to experience the bustling vibes of the famed open-air market Chatuchak as the Singapore pop-up returns to the Grandstand at Turf Club Road.

Operating as a night market, it will feature a curated mix of local and Thai exhibitors offering food, handicrafts, and fashion. The latter, part of Thailand’s ‘One Tambon (sub-district) One Product’ program, brings in unique native-made products from selected sub-district in Thailand.

Chatuchak Singapore happens till April 2 from Tuesdays to Sundays at The Grandstand South Carpark, Turf Club Road. Admission is free.

ARTBOX Singapore

Experiential market ARTBOX Singapore returns after a three-year hiatus and will be held in an indoor air-conditioned hall for the first time. Co-organised with SGAG, more than 20 of the distinctive shipping containers in the 10,000 square feet space will host a slew of activities entertaining visitors of all ages.

Get ready to capture Instagrammable art installations by JELILO artist Lester Lim and vibrant lifestyle brand tokidoki as they tell a tale of hope, courage and inner strength from ARTBOX’s theme, ‘Vision’.

ARTBOX Singapore happens from Feb 24 to 26 and March 3 to 5 at Singapore Expo Hall Six. Tickets are priced from SGD5.

Les Jardin du Sofitel at Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Experience Art de Vivre, or ‘the art of living’, at Sofitel Singapore City Centre’s lobby bar 1864. Held in conjunction with and celebration of the global Vogue X Sofitel collaboration, 1864 will be transformed into a botanical wonderland offering a unique all-day dining menu featuring edible flowers and fashion elements.

The floral oasis is crafted by the luxury floral design studio The Floral Atelier which includes Louis Vuitton, Dior, Saint Laurent, Cartier, and Valentino as its clients. Marvel this blooming installation while you savour the botanical afternoon tea set. Available daily, it features delectable bites like Light Truffle Duck Rillettes Croquette with Apple Lavender and Creamy Crab Meat with Lemon Chamomile.

Les Jardin du Sofitel happens from Feb 13 to Apr 9 at Sofitel Singapore City Centre.

Esplanade Presents Cool Classics

Relive classical music live via Esplanade’s ‘Cool Classics’ spotlight in February. Featuring iconic music works by symphonic greats from both the East and the West, they will be presented via classical instruments by contemporary musicians.

Besides familiar classics, anime and pop tunes will also be rearranged by talented ensembles and symphonic bands. And you can hear them for free!

Esplanade Presents Cool Classics happens till Feb 28 in various locations at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

Party at CÉ LA VI

Dance the night away at CÉ LA VI’s Club Lounge where these international DJ acts will spin rave-worthy tunes in Singapore for the first time. South African DJ Themba joins the lineup with his unique blend of electronic and sounds from his African heritage. His work, which includes native African singers, songwriters and percussionists, was featured at many global events, such as Paris Fashion Week 2019.

Following him is DJ Sam Divine, the first lady of House music and face of the record label Defected. She returns to the CÉ LA VI decks with a high-energy setlist spotlighting the essence of the House genre. On Feb 25, SLASSY returns for its fourth edition celebrating queerness inspired by iconic artists such as Prince, David Bowie, and Grace Jones. This explosion of androgynous glamour sees drag queen DJ Akito helming the deck delivering stylish camp with eclectic music curation.

CÉ LA VI’s Club Lounge international DJ series happens every Saturday in February at Marina Bay Sands Singapore. Admission fees apply.

Circular Futures: Next-Gen

Sure, circularity closes the loop in sustainability. But we should aim to maximise resources and minimise waste too. Circular Futures: Next Gen demonstrates this by tapping into design and technology for smart solutions.

Showcasing 3D artworks (like prototypes of chandeliers) printed with recycled PET bottles, this exhibition highlights the capabilities of circulatory systems with custom designs that are otherwise impossible to produce via traditional manufacturing methods.

Circular Futures: Next Gen happens from now till Apr 9 at National Design Centre Singapore. Admission is free.

Singapore Biennale 2022

Now in its final months, Singapore Biennale continues to provoke thoughts and conversations with its progressive contemporary artworks scattered across the country. This seventh edition, named Natasha, prompts artists, collaborators, and audiences to re-discover ways of seeing and relating to the world.

Featuring over 50 artists and collaborators, marvel at multimedia installations and immersive experiences in Singapore Art Museum or exhibits beyond the mainland at the Southern Islands like Sentosa Cove Village, St. John’s Island, and Lazarus Island.

Singapore Biennale 2022 happens till Mar 19 at various locations.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore