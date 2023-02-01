Music and movies go hand in hand and there’s no better way in reliving some of these iconic scores and tunes when performed live. As one of the world’s biggest film studios, with an impressive film and TV catalogue, Warner Bros. knows this first hand. And to celebrate it’s century of iconic classics, the company is bringing its “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” concert series around the world, including Singapore.

The commemorative international concert series is being brought to 100 cities worldwide in celebration of Warner Bros. Studios’ 100th anniversary. Put together by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” is part of the company’s global centennial campaign.

For fans attending the concert series, they can look forward to music from award-winning films and unforgettable television shows from the Warner Bros. library. Best of all, these one-of-a-kind musical experience will take place in majestic venues, noted for their historic nature or unique character, from iconic cathedrals, theatres, museums and gardens, with breath-taking candlelit settings.

Singapore should count herself lucky for being selected as one of the cities that will host “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” The city, along with New York, London, Paris, Milan, São Paulo and Mexico City, is one of the first 25 cities announced.

Taking place in the majestic CHIJMES Hall on 19 April, 7 pm and 9 pm, the iconic melodies performed by Vocalise String Quartet will take fans on a musical journey to relive their favourite soundtracks while celebrating a century of captivating stories in a whole new light. Backed by a string quartet (2 violins, 1 viola, 1 cello) fans will get to experience memorable tunes from franchises such as The Lord of The Rings, The Wizard of Oz, and Casablanca to Friends, Batman, Harry Potter and many more throughout the performance.

(Images: Warner Bros. Discovery/Fever)