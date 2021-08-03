We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Singapore’s 56th birthday than to uncover her rich culture and history. With National Day upon us, it’s also timely to celebrate our independence. But truth be told, there is a lot to go on and uncover.

Fortunately the folks at National Heritage Board (NHB) and Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), have lined up a number of interactive and insightful programs just for National Day. From cool and interesting historical facts to insightful discoveries about art, fashion and culture, there’s no shortage of stories for us to learn and discover about our fair country.

Check out these programs being held just in time for Singapore’s 56th National Day celebrations.

Bras Basah.Bugis Precinct National Day Light-up The Bras Basah.

When: Ongoing until 31 August 2021 (7.30pm to 12am)

This National Day, the National Heritage Board (NHB) hopes to unite Singaporeans through arts, culture, and heritage. It starts with the illumination of seven historically and culturally significant buildings in the precinct in the colours of the National Flag. Alongside the light-up, NHB will present an exciting line-up of digital National Day programmes to showcase the nation’s shared values and achievements. Full program details here.

Let’s Learn About…Our Home, Our Nation

When: From 6 August 2021

Held online and for free, this special program invites guests to learn more about Singapore. Uncover the nation’s past from objects unearthed around the Singapore River, close to where ACM is located.

ACM Celebrates: National Day

When: 9 August 2021

Celebrate National Day with ACM. Discover objects in an online trail that speak of connections to Singapore’s history and enjoy listening to a medley of well-loved National Day tunes. Be inspired by the lush greenery around ACM and in our garden city. The interactive virtual event also encourages you to share a photo of your pet plant, or a favourite plant or flower found in Singapore. For a quintessential taste of home, download a recipe card and try making your own kaya spread. From 10am onwards via ACM Facebook and its website.

#SGFASHIONNOW

When: Until 19 December 2021

#SGFASHIONNOW is ACM’s first display of contemporary Singapore fashion, exploring creative practice in Singapore in the context of Asia’s cultural heritage. Celebrating local fashion, the exhibition is a collaboration with LASALLE College of the Arts’ School of Fashion and the Textile and Fashion Federation (TaFF). Through the exhibition, ACM hopes to encourage new ways of addressing the question – “What is Singapore fashion?”. The program includes guided tours as well as online discussions focusing on the local fashion industry. Details here

(Main and featured image: National Heritage Board)