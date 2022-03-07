Tokidoki-Themed Cherry Blossom Display At Gardens By The Bay As It Turns 10

It’s that time of the year when cherry blossoms (Sakura) are blooming again at the Flower Dome, the world’s largest greenhouse, located in Gardens by the Bay.

To mark its 10th anniversary, the Gardens is inviting people to explore the tokidoki-themed Sakura floral display, on until April 3. The timings are 9am to 9pm.

The entry is free entry for all orange and blue CHAS card holders from March 5-11. Otherwise, admission charge to Flower Dome begins at $12 for Singapore residents.

More so, if you are a holder of the the Development Disability Registry card, ComCare Long Term Assistance Scheme (aka the Public Assistance Scheme) card, Persons with Disability card or CARA e-card, you can still continue to enjoy complimentary entry to the Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Floral Fantasy.

Here’s what we know

The cherry blossom display featuring tokidoki characters

In its seventh edition, this year, you can see 460 cherry blossom and peach blossom trees from Europe and Japan at this display.

The display features torii gates, Japanese floral art by Ikebana International Singapore and Japanese carp streamers known as koinobori on loan from the Japanese Association, Singapore. Also dotting the display are five magical Unicornos from tokidoki (a Japanese inspired lifestyle brand)— Fubuki, Ichiyo, Haru & Harumi, Yoshino and Sakurako— joined by popular characters SANDy and Donutella.

Creating an inclusive society

Gardens by the Bay CEO Felix Loh said: “In the past decade, we have strived to be a people’s garden, providing the public green space for Singaporeans from all walks of life.”

He also added that there have been more than 1,00,000 beneficiaries from over 200 charities who have enjoyed free access to the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest, apart from other attractions, in order to support the goal of creating an inclusive society.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Gardens by the Bay/ Facebook)