Singapore To Be The First Southeast Asian Venue For ‘Dota 2’ The International

The official Twitter account of Dota 2, announced on 22 May that the 11th edition of its annual tournament named The International, will be held in Singapore. The event is taking place in South East Asia for the first time.

The major global e-sports competition will take place in Singapore in October 2022. It has previously been held in China, the US, Canada, Germany and Romania.

No other information except the venue and month was shared by Dota 2 in the tweet.

More about the event and the game

What is Dota 2?

Dota 2 is a multi-player action RTS video game, developed and published by American game developer Valve Corporation. The game is a sequel to Defense of the Ancients (DotA), which was originally created as a mod and released with Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos in 2002.

Players from anywhere in the world can pick from the numerous hero characters available on Dota 2, to engage in magnificent battles with other players.

Previous events and prize money

In 2020, The International, which was to be held in Stockholm, Sweden, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players were present in-person at the 2021 event, held in Romania’s capital Bucharest but there were no live audiences.

It is unclear how Valve Corporation plans on hosting the game in Singapore this year.

The event is held between teams who contest for a high prize money. In the 2021 event, the winning team was awarded USD 40 million in prize pool. The pool has always risen since 2011 and is crowdfunded through in-game purchases made by Dota 2 players.

It is therefore expected that the prize money for the 2022 event will be higher.

Singapore has previously hosted gaming tournaments such as a Dota Pro Circuit event in 2021. Some Tier 1 tournaments, too, have been held in the past, in countries such as the Philippines and Malaysia, besides Singapore.

