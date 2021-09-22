Last Friday, BurdaLuxury Singapore and Samsung presented the Samsung Z Night Runway, an exhilarating showcase of Samsung’s latest folding phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

For this exclusive collaboration, creative director Daniel Boey and Club 21 brought to life the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with new looks, giving audience a glimpse of how the latest gadgets accent a fashionable lifestyle.

Held at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road, home of The Curators Academy and T:>Works, the Samsung Z Night Runway was attended by honourable guests of Prestige as well as celebrities like Pierre Png, Desmond Tan and Carrie Wong.

With “luxury loungewear” as a dress code, our ever-stylish friends turned up in gorgeous silk sets and show-stopping athleisure ensembles for the hybrid show, which was also streamed live on Lifestyle Asia Singapore’s Facebook page.

Watch the runway presentation here.

This in-person event was held in accordance to Safe Management Measures.

(All images: Max Chan for BurdaLuxury)