Experience The Roar Of The Tiger At Singapore Zoo With Lunar New Year Themed Activities

With the Year of the Tiger finally here, the spotlight is now firmly on a pair of Malayan tigers who call Singapore Zoo their home. The world class zoo will host a number of special Lunar New Year themed enrichment activities throughout this festive period.

Watch them show off their natural hunting behaviours and problem-solving instincts as they work to solve challenging food puzzles and be rewarded with their favourite treats.

Tiger-Rific Activities

Be awed by the majestic 10-year-old male Malayan tiger Sulong at Singapore Zoo, be as he extracts meat from a firecracker shaped feeder suspended in the air. This tests his ability to reach elevated areas, mimicking situations in the wild where his prey may be hiding up in trees.

At Night Safari, meet the park’s latest additions to the Malayan tiger family, brothers Sali and Arhaa. Born on 27 December 2020, Sali and Arhaa were the first Malayan tiger cubs born in Night Safari in over two decades, making them a significant addition to the population of the critically endangered sub species under human care.

The curious cubs have since grown into handsome young juveniles with distinct characteristics. Catch them with their mother, 9-year-old Intan, as they sharpen their hunting skills by breaking open a prosperity box or pinata to get at their favourite treats, amongst other themed enrichment activities.

Tigers are extremely smart animals, and these enrichment activities help keep them physically and mentally stimulated. After experiencing the tigers in the flesh, you can also put your big cat knowledge to the test. Look out for the roving rangers at Singapore Zoo’s tiger exhibit and complete a challenge to earn a pin.

Additionally, you can also uncover zoo-diac predictions at the zoo. Across Singapore Wildlife Parks, you can learn more about your zodiac predictions for the year and find out how to make the most of your 2022. Go here to discover the full list of activities that will be held at Singapore Zoo and Singapore Wildlife Parks as they welcome the Year of the Tiger

(Images: Mandai Wildlife Group)