To encourage museum-going culture amongst Singaporeans, the Museum Roundtable (MR) is rolling out a series of Mystery Museum Tours. Happening throughout September, the tours are in conjunction with MR’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The MR was first established in 1996 by the National Heritage Board (NHB). Its focus – to develop a vibrant and diverse museum landscape in Singapore and to position museums as unique cultural destinations.

Since then, it has grown to comprise more than 60 public and private museums and heritage galleries members. Each of them spanning diverse categories of focus and interest: Art, Culture & Community, Defence, Healthcare, Lifestyles & Collectibles, National History and Science & Innovation.

Discover History With Mystery Museum Tours

Beginning each weekend from 4 to 26 September, MR’s Mystery Museum Tours will take the public on a journey of exploration through selected museums in Singapore, including lesser-known ones. The celebrations will culminate in a Museum Roundtable 25th Anniversary Traveling Exhibition in November with educational and fun-filled activities that can be enjoyed by families and children as it travels to various public spaces across Singapore.

The tours, organised in collaboration with 10 MR members, will be based around three themes of “Fashion Confessions”, “Mythical Creatures” and “Hidden Secrets”, with a total of 34 tour runs. Each theme will feature a unique itinerary and offer different insights into the collections and workings of the participating MR members.

Members of the public can sign up for the themes which interest them, and the exact museum(s) will only be revealed to participants on the day of the visit. Here’s what participants can expect on the tours:

Fashion Confessions (two routes)

Tour duration: 2.5 – 3 hours

Format: Bus tour with visit to two mystery museums (includes guided tour and hands-on activities during the bus ride and at the museums)

Tickets: S$20 per person

Discover fashion artefacts on display in some of Singapore’s museums. The tour showcases the history of fashion and its cultural significance in Asia. Participants will learn about the stories, significance, and craftsmanship behind fashion artefacts. Explore how these garments, headpieces, jewellery, and other accessories have helped empowered identities and strengthened community ties.

Mythical Creatures

Tour duration: 2.5 – 3 hours

Format: Bus tour with visit to two mystery museums (includes guided tour and hands-on activities during the bus ride and at the museums)

Tickets: S$20 per person

Prepare for a magical adventure as this tour brings you on a search for fantastic creatures hidden within Singapore’s museums. Participants will learn about the practices and beliefs behind the deities and protective guardians in South and Southeast Asian myths, and the significance of these mythical characters in their respective cultures and communities.

Hidden Secrets

Tour duration: 1 – 1.5 hours

Format: Guided tour of one mystery museum (includes hands-on activities)

Tickets: S$10 per person

Get ready for exclusive behind-the-scenes access, and a more intimate look into the inner workings and hidden spaces of some of Singapore’s museums. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with exhibit repair specialists, paper conservators, museum guides and gemologists to discover the secrets of their trades.

Registration for the Mystery Museum Tours begin today on a first-come-first-served basis. More information on the tours is also available on here.

As a precaution during this Preparatory Stage of Transition to Endemic COVID-19, each tour will be limited to a maximum of 10 participants. Participants will also be required to observe the necessary safe management measures throughout the tours.

(Images: National Heritage Board)