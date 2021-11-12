Catch the best of French cinema at the 37th French Film Festival in Singapore.

The annual French Film fest is back with a line-up of 35 French feature films. This year’s edition focused on ‘feel good’ vibes and is organised by the Embassy of France in Singapore as part of this year’s vOilah! France Singapore Festival.

You can catch the films starting from 11-28 November 2021 at Alliance Française de Singapour, Shaw Theatres Lido and Paya Lebar Quarter as well as The Projector. This year, the 37th French Film Festival in Singapore presents a selection of French comedies alongside beloved genres such as action, romance, drama, sci-fi and family.

Best Of French Cinema

Comedy buffs and everyday audiences looking for a laugh alike will enjoy the Festival’s selection, which include recent and unreleased comedies including Little Nicholas’ Treasure (by Julien Rappeneau), Delicieux (by Eric Besnard with Gregory Gadebois and Isabelle Carré), Mystery in Saint Tropez (by Nicolas Benamou with Christian Clavier, Benoît Poelvoorde, Thierry Lhermitte and Gérard Depardieu) and the much-awaited cult movies, OSS 117 – From Africa with love (by Nicolas Bedos with Jean Dujardin and Pierre Niney) and Kaamelott (by Alexandre Astier).

For the very first time, the French Film Festival will present a Music in Cinema Section, showcasing the unbreakable links between music and movies and further elevating the “feel good” thematic. The organisers have curated a selection of musical, lively, and light-hearted films such as the mesmerizing Aline directed and performed by Valérie Lemercier and based on the life of Céline Dion, and the timeless The Young Girls of Rochefort by Jacques Demy.

Many of the films in the programme were presented at the last Cannes Film Festival. This year’s edition also dedicates a part of its line-up to the youngest through its Family Section which includes Little Nicholas’ Treasure (by Julien Rappeneau), The Wolf and The Lion (by Gilles de Maistre) and the animated film Around the World in 80 Days (by Samuel Tourneux). You can check out the full line-up of films here.

Tribute To Agnès Varda

Showcasing French cinema could not go without celebrating the talent and influence of Agnès Varda, the godmother of the “Nouvelle vague”, the French New Wave. A selection of her films will be showcased at The Projector and selected screenings will be preceded by presentations with Rosalie Varda, daughter of Agnès Varda and Jacques Demy, who will be coming to Singapore for the festival.

Agnès Varda kickstarted the French New Wave with her debut feature La Pointe Courte in 1955. For the next six decades, she remained at the cutting edge of international cinema, continuing to innovate, experiment, and explore until her death at age 90 in 2019.

An eternal free spirit, Varda used the camera as an extension of herself, synthesizing the things that captured her restless imagination into a singular style. Moving between narrative and documentary, film and video, photography, and installation works, she remained inexhaustibly curious about the world whirling around her. The French Film Festival is honoured to present a selection of her work: 5 features and 3 short films, among which are Faces Places, Happiness, One Sings the Other Doesn’t, and Vagabond.

Additionally, vOilah! will become the first carbon neutral festival in Singapore, with several programmes speaking to this dedication weaved throughout the programming. To this end, one of the highlights of the 37th French Film Festival in Singapore is a screening of Bigger Than Us, a thought-provoking documentary directed by Flore Vasseur and produced by Marion Cotillard that follows the lives of young French activists who are dedicated to changing the world.

Tickets to the 37th French Film Festival can be booked here.

(Images: France Singapore Festival)