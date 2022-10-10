Home > Culture > Events > Step Into The Wild Side Of Cartier La Panthère During The Maison’s Experiential Exhibition In Singapore
Step Into The Wild Side Of Cartier La Panthère During The Maison’s Experiential Exhibition In Singapore

By: nafeesa.saini@burda.asia, Oct 10 2022

Mark your calendars, watch and jewellery enthusiasts. This month, Cartier will take you into the wild to its Panthère universe. The maison’s ‘Into the Wild Experience’ is slated to happen from October 16 to 30 at Gardens By the Bay.

Its beloved emblem officially appeared as a house signature in 1914, as distinctive markings on a timepiece. In 1917, it debuted as its well-known feline figure on a cigarette case gifted by Louis Cartier to Jeanne Toussaint. Over the years, La Panthère has established herself as an icon of the house, metamorphosed through the house’s jewellery, watches, bags and even fragrances.

‘Into the Wild’ invites guests to immerse themselves in this universe at Bayfront Pavilion, Gardens by the Bay, from 16 to 30 October. Pre-booking of appointments (30-minute slots) are required. Register at the button below.

Register Here

This story was first published on Prestige Singapore

nafeesa.saini@burda.asia

