Although we’re only just started the new year, Zouk is already getting the ball rolling for an eventful 2023. This January, Zouk is kicking off the festivities with one of the world’s best DJs, Diplo. The DJ is set to perform a live set on 28th January 2023 at EP!C at Zouk Club.

For Zouk, this hotly-anticipated event solidifies its stance as a preeminent brand in the nightlife scene. The 31-year-old brand has consistently pushed the boundaries of dance music, thus propelling Singapore onto the global clubbing map.

Diplo’s set at EP!C marks the latest chapter of stellar international, regional and local residents that have played at Zouk. And no doubt, it’s a name that clubbers recognise as a trailblazer in the club scene and a renowned music maker in his own right.

Diplo’s reputation has earned him the right to produce music with some of the world’s most renowned pop artists. This includes Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, Madonna, Shakira, Beyoncé, Ellie Goulding, No Doubt, Justin Bieber, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Trippie Redd, Chris Brown, CL, G-Dragon, MØ, Joji and Bad Bunny. He also named by DJ MAG as one of its Top 100 DJs.

For clubbers, the opportunity to catch Grammy Award Winner of Best Dance and Electronic Recording at the decks live and in person is an opportunity not to be missed. Share The Dancefloor with Diplo at Zouk’s EP!C Night! Takes place on Saturday, 28th of January.

So put on your best outfit, dance shoes on and head down to EP!C at Zouk Club from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to experience the DJ’s live set of award-winning music. Expect nothing but signature EDM tunes like “Lean On”, “Where Are U Now” and more as he sets the dance floor ablaze.

Tickets to this EP!C night are available at Zouk Club’s e-ticketing counter.

(Images: Zouk Group)