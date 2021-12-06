6 Festive Christmas Events In Singapore That Will Bring Cheer To The Holidays

Need to get into the holiday mood? Here are some ways you can inject the festive spirit into the season.

This year, Singapore is home to an array of festive Christmas events and activities that’ll bring cheer to your holidays. Foodies will delight over the many pop-up markets boasting artisanal snacks and homemade bakes to enjoy at home.

Your inner child will be in awe at the magnificent light installations all around town, and you’ll have lots of fun trying out everything from ice skating to glamping. You won’t even need to make travel plans to enjoy snowfall this December.

Here’s our guide to the best Christmas events happening in Singapore this month.

Changi Festive Village

Where: Changi Airport, Airport Boulevard

Expect a mixed bag of festive activities at Changi Airport this holiday. For one, you’ll spot massive dinosaur installations with twinkling Christmas trees all along Terminal 4, where you can take part in carnival games, shop in a pop-up market or even stay overnight for a unique glamping experience. At Jewel Changi, be enchanted by the artificial snowfall and lights display at the Shiseido Forest Valley, or enjoy a picnic at the Canopy Park.

Learn more

Capitol Singapore & CHIJMES Christmas Event

Where: Capitol Singapore, 13 Stamford Road, Singapore 178905

Thanks to Capital Singapore and CHIJMES, you can have a white Christmas without booking a flight out of the country. This holiday season, try out your best stunts on the CHIJMES Skating Rink, or immerse yourself in Capitol Singapore’s dreamy snow play domes. Those with a taste for adventure can even hop on a sidecar tour of the city. And why shop for gifts when you can learn to make everything from your own Christmas candle to a punch needle masterpiece at the many availably craft workshops?

Learn more

Festive Market at Universal Studios Singapore

Where: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

Besides photo ops with characters from Sesame Street, Minions and Shrek, Universal Studios Singapore will also be hosting its first Festive Market. Adorned with fairy lights, Christmas ornaments and red brick-walled arches, the pop-up will offer an array of locally produced artisanal snacks and homemade festive desserts by brands like Le Matin Patisserie, Indocin, Century Bakkwa and Restaurant Salt. Plus, you can also shop for Christmas gifts like fashion accessories and personalised ornaments from Celebloons and thegreyspace.co.

Learn more

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Where: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Gardens by the Bay has brought back its annual Christmas event, complete with towering light displays, a carnival and a street market of festive goodies. Make the trip to see the Supertrees twinkle for the Garden Rhapsody light and sound show, or ride the magnificent Venetian Double-Storey Carousel. This year’s most Instagrammed attraction will no doubt be the Enchanted Bridge, which shines with 100,000 LED lights.

Book tickets

SSO Christmas Fundraising Concert 2021

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall

Usher in the yuletide season with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), which will be performing Christmas classics and excerpts of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker on the 16 and 17 December. The musical showcases will be led by conductor Benjamin Bayl and can be enjoyed both at the Esplanade Concert Hall or livestreamed at a later date through the SSO’s new streaming platform, SSOLOUNGE.

Get tickets

The Christmas Atelier

Where: The Atelier & Co., 2 Alexandra Road, Delta House, Level 8, Singapore 159919

Get all your Christmas shopping done at The Christmas Atelier, now back for its third edition. From 3 to 5 December, you’ll get to shop from a myriad of homegrown labels across F&B, fashion, jewellery, beauty and more. Some options include a beautiful bouquet from The Floral Atelier, or a delectable Christmas feast with an artisanal Panettone, homemade gingerbread cookies and a decadent Italian praline wreath from Da Paolo Group.

Sign up

Pinkmas at Museum of Ice Cream

Where: Museum of Ice Cream, 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837

What would a pink Christmas look like? You can now find out at the Museum of Ice Cream. The Instagrammable playground dedicated to all things dessert has been refreshed with holiday treats, special ice cream flavours, festive activities and other themed surprises for the occasion.

Get tickets

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.