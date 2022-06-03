Heineken Silver is arriving in Singapore.

Created to excite a new generation of beer drinkers, Heineken is unveiling its latest brewing innovation in the city. According to the renowned beer brand, Heineken Silver is a smooth, easy-to-drink beer brewed for a generation eager to elevate and refresh the social occasions of today.

Following in the footsteps of the brand’s iconic original, the new beer offers uncompromising quality. Using beautifully simple and natural ingredients including the famous Heineken A-Yeast and quality pure malt, Heineken’s latest beer is star brewed to quench a new generation’s thirst for the most refreshing and unexpectedly smooth experience.

But what’s particularly exciting about the arrival of Heineken’s new beer is what the makers have planned for its launch. Heineken Silver will be in for a smashing debut with a massive party on 15 June 2022.

The new beer it is set to drop to 3,000 fans at the Heineken Silver Smooooth Warehouse Party. Set against at a backdrop of International artists, retro arcades, and unexpectedly smooth experiences, the party will emanate from the Pasir Panjang Power Station.

Transforming the Pasir Panjang Power Station for one night only, the event calls on party-goers to transition from their stuffy situations to a smooth night of light, colour and excitement. Reminding the nation of what an epic night out feels like, some 3,000 fans will be among the first in Singapore to enjoy Heineken Silver with an international line-up of music artists such as Flight Facilities (AU), Palms Trax (DE), Floyd Lavine (ZA), and Ice Cream Sundays (SG).

Promising to reignite the dancefloor and giving fans a night to remember, the Heineken Silver Smooooth Warehouse Party will kick-start at 7:30 pm through until 1 am. Tickets are available now, priced at S$40 per person including two complimentary Heineken Silver.

For more information, check out Heineken on Instagram.

(Images: Heineken)