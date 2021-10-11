Love horror and murder mysteries? Well you may want to check out Murder At Old Changi Hospital right away. The new virtual escape room murder mystery from Sight Lines Entertainment is set within Singapore’s most haunted hospital.

Murder At Old Changi Hospital follows the success of 2020’s interactive horror-mystery theatrical gameplay Murder at Mandai Camp. This year’s Halloween escape experience is written by award-winning playwright Chong Tze Chien. It represents the highly-anticipated sequel finale, which brings genre-defining interactive escape room gameplay to Singapore’s most haunted hospital.

Modern Interactive Approach

The virtual escape room combines theatre, film, technology, and gaming. Audience-participants are drawn into the eerie halls of Changi Hospital, past and present, as Singapore’s most talented paranormal investigators.

They will be tasked by fellow paranormal investigator (Bright Ong) to uncover the events leading up to the alleged murder of a young canteen worker, Farah Aiyah (Munah Bagharib) and the disappearance of the four Commandos associated with the victim in 1996. 25 years on, distant cries continue to bedevil the abandoned hospital, leaving the mystery to be solved by viewers.

Augmented reality (AR) interactions and spatial audio surround sound draw audiences into the unsolved murder plaguing the infamous site. Plunged straight into the action, audiences are tasked with decoding puzzles and deciphering 360-degrees video footage and flashbacks, to solve the terrifying mystery.

For Mystery Solvers

The virtual escape room experience will screen for approximately 90 minutes. It currently takes place until 7 November 2021, every Friday to Sunday at 8.30pm and 10.00pm. Tickets are priced from S$45 per entry (for group access via one device; excluding booking fee), with options for clue and time extension add-ons. Clues can also be activated for additional costs at specific points in the experience.

Participants can work together as a team. Those who correctly identify the culprit also stand a chance to win the Grand Prize; a 2D1N Luxurious Stay at Shangri-La Singapore’s Valley Wing (valued at S$1,500++).

To up the ante for true thrill seekers, the organisers have also announced the Secret Agent VIP Experience, a LIVE Theatre Escape Game Experience for the Halloween weekend. From 29 to 31 October 2021, the two and a half hour experience will combine a real life escape room experience with the virtual gameplay. It will be available at three time slots – 1.00pm, 4.00pm and 8.00pm – at S$200/group (up to 5pax).

For more details and information on Murder At Old Changi Hospital check out TheFutureStage.com