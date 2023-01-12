Home > Culture > Events > Malaysia Open 2023: Day 2 Highlights And Top Players To Look Out For
Malaysia Open 2023: Day 2 Highlights And Top Players To Look Out For
Malaysia Open 2023: Day 2 Highlights And Top Players To Look Out For

Jan 12 2023

The Malaysia Open 2023 is being held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 10 to January 15. This badminton tournament features some of the best players in the world competing against each other and was upgraded from a BWF Super 750 to a BWF Super 1000 tournament. The Malaysia Open 2023 also kickstarts the BWF World Tour, which will culminate with the World Tour Finals in December.


In the 66th edition of the Malaysia Open, a total of 64 players will be participating in the singles matches, while 86 pairs will be participating in the doubles matches. Some of the top-seeded players competing this year include Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Tai Tzu Ying.

Malaysia Open 2023: Asian players to watch out for

At the Malaysia Open 2023, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew will be competing in men’s singles, Jin Yujia/Crystal Wong in women’s doubles and Terry Hee/Jessica Tan in the mixed doubles.

Take a look at the prominent Asian players participating in the tournament. 

Malaysia

Men’s singles: Lee Zii Jia, Liew Darren, Ng Tze Yong
Women’s singles: Goh Jin Wei
Men’s doubles: Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi
Women’s doubles:  Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan, Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing
Mixed doubles: Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, Hoo Pang Ron/Teoh Mei Xing, and Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei

Thailand.

Men’s singles: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kantaphon Wangcharoen
Women’s singles: Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Pornpawee Chochuwong
Women’s doubles: Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai, Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard, and Puttita Supajirakul/Supissara Paewsampran
Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jin Yu Jia (@jinyujia_jyj)

Hong Kong

Men’s singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu, Ng Ka Long
Mixed doubles: Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet, Wang Yilyu/ Huang Dongping

Singapore

Men’s singles: Loh Kean Yew
Women’s doubles: Jin Yujia/Crystal Wong
Mixed doubles: Terry Hee/Jessica Tan

2023 Malaysia Open Highlights (As of January 11)

Malaysia Open 2023 has been going well for the Singapore players. Loh Kean Yew has proceeded to the quarter-finals of men’s singles. Jin Yujia and Crystal Wong have moved to the second round of women’s doubles, where they will be playing against Thailand’s Puttita Supajirakul and Supissara Paewsampran. In the mixed doubles, Terry Hee and Jessica Tan will be playing the second round against Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai for a position in the quarter-finals.

Where to watch Malaysia Open 2023?

You can watch the Malaysia Open 2023 on BWF’s official YouTube channel, where they are live-streaming the matches and you can also live-stream them on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/ Crystal Wong and Loj Kean Yew)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Is there any badminton match coming up?

Answer: On January 13 and 14, the quarter finals on Malaysia Open 2023 are scheduled, while the finals will happen on January 15.

Question: Which countries are participating in Malaysia Open?

Answer: India, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Korea, Netherlands, Egypt, Israel, England and many others are participating in Malaysia Open 2023.

