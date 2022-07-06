Maroon 5 is coming to Singapore. The pop group has added an additional stop on their 2022 World Tour, and it will mark the band’s return to the region.

The band behind hits like This Love and Moves Like Jagger will play a gig in Singapore this November. This comes as a happy surprise to fans, as the band has added six stopovers across several cities on their Asian leg of the band’s 2022 World Tour.

The concert scene in Singapore and in neighbouring cities are slowly but surely stirring to live once again. Already, several artists including Billie Eilish, Calum Scott and Justin Bieber are due to perform several concerts across the region this year.

Recently releasing their seventh studio album, JORDI, Maroon 5’s latest record features big names like Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., and Blackbear. Not only does 2022 mark the launch of these special collabs, but it also marks 20 years since Maroon 5’s debut album, Songs About Jane, which included extremely beloved hits like Sunday Morning, She Will Be Loved, and arguably their most famous This Love.

Maroon 5 has concert gigs booked for Singapore, Korea, Japan, and the Philippines and Thailand. The band is set to rock the National Stadium on 28 November. As the news is still pretty fresh, more details are yet to be revealed. One thing we know for sure: we’re definitely thankful for the addition of this One More Night.

More details can be found on Maroon 5’s website.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Maroon 5 via Facebook]