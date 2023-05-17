Marina Bay Sands’ (MBS) food and wine festival starts on 15 May 2023, and as expected for the iconic attraction, they are doing it in a massive way.

Taking place until 28 May, the Where Your Senses Feast event brings together highly-lauded chefs and restaurants from Singapore and the region for exclusive dinners over two weeks.

Other programmes include an immersive dining experience by art collective TeamLab and Koma, a Japanese whisky flight, a wagyu tasting from three countries, and more.

The headliner for the MBS food festival is the Six Star Dinner, which is happening on 19 and 20 May. It brings together three chefs: Stefan Stiller of Taian Table in Shanghai, Tetsuya Wakuda of Waku Ghin Singapore, and Greg Bess of Singapore’ Cut by Wolfgang Puck, whose restaurants share six Michelin stars between them.

Together, the three chefs will collaborate on a six-course dinner priced at an eye-watering SGD 996. That includes equally extravagant ingredients like sea urchin, Osciétra caviar, Brittany blue lobster, and the award-winning Stone Axe Australian wagyu, together with a drinks pairing featuring Krug champagne, premier cru Burgundy, and a sake made exclusively for Wakuda.

Separately, Thai chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakjohn, whose Bangkok restaurants Le Du and Nusara placed first and third at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, will be hosting a modern Thai dinner on 21 May, and influential Australian chef and restauranteur Luke Mangan will showcase his talent through a five-course dinner on the 17th and 18th. On the 23rd and 24th, Asia’s best female chef, Johanne Siy will join Jordy Navarra of the famed Toyo Eatery in Manila for an experiential dining at Marquee nightclub.

At the ArtScience Museum, Tokyo-based art collective TeamLab is teaming up with MBS Japanese restaurant Koma on a multi-sensory dining experience on 16 and 17 May. Taking place at the permanent exhibition “Future World: Where Art Meets Science,” diners are served champagne and canapés in a four-dimensional Milky Way installation, before sitting down for a four-course modern Japanese dinner amid digital artworks.

Other MBS food festival 2023 events range from a whisky flight of 12-year-old Japanese whiskies at Wakuda, local craft beer and wagyu hotdogs at Black Tap, Koma’s trio of wagyu cuts from Japan, the US, and Australia, chicken and waffles with bourbon cocktails at Yardbird, and Peking duck paired with Krug champagne at Mott 32. Find out more here.

Where Your Senses Feast food and wine festival at Marina Bay Sands Singapore

15 – 28 May 2023

Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

(Hero and feature images credits: Nusara – นุสรา / Facebook; Taian Table / Facebook)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore