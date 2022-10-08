Met Gala 2023 To Honour Legendary Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld

The late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld will be the subject of a major retrospective at the New York Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute in May, said American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The Met Gala 2023, New York’s glitziest party, will also be held in honour of Karl Lagerfeld on May 1.

Wintour was among the fashionistas who gathered at Lagerfeld’s former photo studio in Paris to announce the exhibition during Paris Fashion Week.

Karl Lagerfeld: Inspiration for dresses for Met Gala 2023

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, running from May 5 to July 16 next year, will be the first major retrospective of the German-born designer’s work, covering his career from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019, the year of his death.

“His genius was in constantly renewing his goals, always absorbing new information without losing his way,” said Wintour.

“His career was full of paradoxes. Karl was the king of commerce, but also the great intellectual of fashion, one of the most cultured people I have ever met.”

Born into a wealthy but strict family, Lagerfeld began his six-decade career in Paris, where his friendship and later rivalry with Yves Saint-Laurent was legendary.

Lagerfeld’s daring creations and spectacular shows for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand — combined with his own personal myth-making — helped define fashion’s ultra-glamorous supermodel era.

