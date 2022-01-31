Museum of Ice Cream Singapore Introduces “Night At The Museum”

It is undeniable that the travel restrictions have incurred more than just international tourism revenue; with the new omicron impeding flights, avid travellers and those who enjoy exploring outside the little red dot are slowly getting hot under the collar. Thankfully, many establishments are quickly rolling out exhilarating activities to curb our boredom, offering a temporary escape into the bargain.

Most recently, the Museum of Ice Cream — a renowned US-based experiential and immersive museum that first opened its doors in Singapore last August — announced the launch of its new experience to help deepen on-site interactions for friends and couples through play. While its daytime experience remains merry and family-friendly, the evening promises a series of memorable activities that leaves you wanting to come back for more.

Before setting foot into the museum, patrons will have to assume an ice-cream-inspired alias, leaving their workaholic self at the door, embodying a new persona. Unlike the afternoon’s itinerary, the Night at the Museum sees a fully-guided and immersive route. Dubbed the Cone-nection Cube, the course, filled with unlimited ice-cream tasting, houses a series of intimate quests for partners and best friends to complete, propelling them to open up and connect. Upon completion, the duo can look forward to a celebratory sprinkle shot at the alfresco bar made exclusively for the Night at the Museum experience. That said, tipplers can also anticipate a refreshing, floral Hendrick’s Lunar Gin cocktail/mocktail, served at Scream’s Diner, a station within the itinerary. And yes, you’re expected to fulfil a task there too.

In addition to the iconic sprinkle pit, another key activity planned is “Where Should We Begin – A Game of Story”, a card game formulated to spark safe and intimate self-disclosure by psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel. Exclusively available for play at MOIC, the activity nods at Cards Against Humanities, but you can forecast a more gratifying conversation instead of satire.

After the series of fun-loving activities, you and your partner can relish amid the twinkling lights at the alfresco cafe and bar, where pink palm trees and lounge chairs bolster the replication of a breathtaking and instagramable beach club. One is encouraged to knock themselves out with more ice creams and alcohol. With the bar also open to non-MOIC ticket holders, you could get your squad to join you and your +1 after the walk-through.

Besides the first week of Chinese New Year, the Night at the Museum experience will be open to the public in February, Thursday to Sunday, with 8pm being the latest admission time. Available at MOIC’S official site for $48, the ticket comes with a complimentary Hendrick’s Lunar Gin cocktail and unlimited sweet treats.

In light of the upcoming Valentine’s Day, the tickets are expected to sell out fast, and we encourage you to purchase them pronto.

(Images: Museum of Ice Cream Singapore)