7 Cool Ways You Can Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Singapore

Barely has the dust settled on Christmas and already you have New Year’s on your mind. And that’s really okay!

But without beach parties or fireworks at Marina Bay, the extrovert in you may be wondering: how on earth are you supposed to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Singapore?

Well, if you’re not too worried about Omicron, you actually have several options. Across the island, there will be public events ranging from spectacular light shows to musical performances that you can enjoy as we ring in 2022. Oh, and of course, there are also plenty of dining specials happening in town so you can eat your way into the new year.

The last day of December is also a great time to play catch up. Haven’t been to the Museum of Ice Cream? Or visited the fantastic displays at Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland? Or the colourful fields at the Flower Dome? All of those attractions will still be open, so book your visits to enjoy those experiences while everyone else is distracted by the illusion of time.

If none of that appeals to you, consider the next best option: staying at home. There is an array of great shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, HBO GO et al for entertainment. For food, consult our list of go-to pizza deliveries to treat yourself and the whole family with. And when it’s finally time to toast to a new year, make sure your glasses are filled with our favourite cocktails.

Header photo credit: Guo Xin Goh on Unsplash

Here are the best New Year’s Eve 2022 events in Singapore: