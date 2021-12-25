7 Cool Ways You Can Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Singapore

Barely has the dust settled on Christmas and already you have New Year’s on your mind. And that’s really okay!
But without beach parties or fireworks at Marina Bay, the extrovert in you may be wondering: how on earth are you supposed to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Singapore?
Well, if you’re not too worried about Omicron, you actually have several options. Across the island, there will be public events ranging from spectacular light shows to musical performances that you can enjoy as we ring in 2022. Oh, and of course, there are also plenty of dining specials happening in town so you can eat your way into the new year.
The last day of December is also a great time to play catch up. Haven’t been to the Museum of Ice Cream? Or visited the fantastic displays at Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland? Or the colourful fields at the Flower Dome? All of those attractions will still be open, so book your visits to enjoy those experiences while everyone else is distracted by the illusion of time.
If none of that appeals to you, consider the next best option: staying at home. There is an array of great shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, HBO GO et al for entertainment. For food, consult our list of go-to pizza deliveries to treat yourself and the whole family with. And when it’s finally time to toast to a new year, make sure your glasses are filled with our favourite cocktails.
Header photo credit: Guo Xin Goh on Unsplash
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
Here are the best New Year’s Eve 2022 events in Singapore:
Pyrotechnics are not completely off the table. Instead of Marina Bay, you can catch those fantastic fireworks in your neighbourhood if it’s in any one of these locations: Bedok, Bishan, Boon Lay, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Nanyang, Tampines, Tiong Bahru, Woodlands and Yew Tee.
You can still expect the sky above Marina Bay to dazzle come New Year’s Eve. The district will be illuminated by two showcases. The first, Shine a Light, will literally do so with 60 moving light beams at The Promontory pointed up into the sky. Another light show, Share The Moment, will project artworks by local students onto the façades of three landmarks: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the ArtScience Museum and the Merlion. Take a stroll along the waterfront promenade and you’ll also be treated to other glowing installations all night long.
Ring in the new year by going back in time. The Orient Express, the immersive exhibition inspired by the world’s most opulent train from the Golden Age, will still be opening its doors to passengers — especially for its New Year’s Eve menus for families and couples. Prepared by three-Michelin-starred chef Bruno Menard, these dining specials are sure to keep you satisfied until 2022. Tickets are priced from S$293.08, and come with goodies inspired by the exhibition like tote bags and posters.
Prefer a super yacht to a train? Have your last dinner of 2021 aboard Asia’s only luxury tail ship, The Royal Albatross, instead. You’ll get to indulge in a feast while taking in the beautiful views of Singapore’s southern coastline.
There are two options to choose from: the NYE Dinner Cruise (S$245 per person) which includes a three-course menu and free flow of soft drinks; and the NYE Countdown Cruise (S$295 per person), which boasts a six-course menu, a bottle of champagne for two, and free flow drinks and mocktails. For the latter, you’ll be able to dine well into midnight and welcome 2022 with the streamers and poppers provided. Both sessions include a 2.5-hour long sailing session, so sit this out if you have seasickness.
Technically, this Chanel showcase is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the French luxury brand’s iconic perfume, Chanel No 5, but it will nonetheless get you in a festive mood.
Standing at 18 metres tall outside ION Orchard, the installation houses an immersive space where you will be treated to a magical light show — and the scent of the new Chanel No 5 L’Eau. The lights can be enjoyed on the hour from 8.00pm to 10.00pm. Before that, be sure to check out our favourite dining spots in ION Orchard.
The Philharmonic Orchestra will be putting on one last concert in 2021 at the Victoria Concert Hall. Led by conductor Lin Juan, the musical ensemble will perform classics by Mozart, Tchaikovsky and more — sounds that may be more pleasant to your ears than a bunch of booming fireworks. To top off the experience, VIP patrons will also be treated to a gift pack that includes a bottle of wine. Tickets for those seats are priced from S$88, while regular seats start from S$38.
On the morning of New Year’s Eve, why not set a nature-loving agenda for 2022 by taking a walk around the Singapore Botanic Gardens? Through this special tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, you can discover a myriad of flora and fauna, including bamboo bats and a 150-year-old orchid. After the tour, tuck into a delicious lunch at the new Cluny Food Court by Les Amis Group. Have your pick from the many food stalls offering wanton noodles, ayam penyet, pizzas and even Texas-style barbecue.