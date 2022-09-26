Herald the return of nightlife and motor racing to Singapore with the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Back with Passion event that brings together food lovers, audiophiles, and motorsport fans.

The Italian beer brand is hosting a party at Clarke Quay from now till 2 October, offering exclusive dishes, music and entertainment, beer, and a chance to get up close to an Aston Martin Formula One Team Replica Car.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Back with Passion event attendees also stand a chance to win a free pint, cartons of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, dining vouchers, and exclusive merchandise just by sharing their cancelled plans during the pandemic and taking part in race simulators.



For the festivities, Peroni Nastro Azzurro teamed up with Restaurant Ibid chef-owner Woo Wai Leong on a special menu inspired by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Aston Martin’s English heritage. Combining Asian, British, and Italian flavours, expect dishes such as seafood-stuffed dough fritters with black truffle and sun dried tomato dressing, grilled unagi with pesto, and grilled sliced octopus with mapo tofu and Bolognese sauce.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Back with Passion also spotlights homegrown music artistes. Visitors can look forward to live performances by bands like Monty Crew and Reverie, as well as electronic beats by DJ Cherish and M1LDL1FE.

For those who had plans cancelled because of the pandemic, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is offering them a free pint at the event. Just register at this website and present a proof of a plan cancelled between 2020 to 2022 – it could be an air ticket, hotel booking, or cancelled dates. Show the proof to the event staff and redeem a free beer.

Experience the drama of the world’s premier motorsports competition with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team Replica Car. On display at the event, attendees can check out the vehicle’s streamlined components and precision engineering, while being surrounded by the sights and sounds of the garage.

Over the race weekend from 30 September to 2 October, Peroni Nastro Azzurro will ramp up the excitement with a three-day race programme. With every purchase of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, attendees can simulate a true race experience with the Legion of Racers Race Simulators, and the top three fastest racers will win three cartons of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, S$100 dining vouchers, and exclusive Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Aston Martin Formula One Team merchandise.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Back With Passion Event Singapore

16 September – 2 October 2022, 6pm – 11.59pm daily

Clarke Quay Fountain Square

See the website for more details, or follow Peroni on Instagram and Facebook.

(Images: Peroni Nastro Azzurro)