G-Shock Singapore is celebrating Singapore’s 57th birthday with a cool pop-up.

Held at Bugis Junction Level 1 from 1-7 August 2022, the G-Shock SG 57 Live Customisation Workshop serves as a two-part interactive event exclusive to Singapore. For starters, from 1-5 August, the pop-up invites customers pen down their most memorable moment of Singapore on a life-sized G-Stand,

However from the 6-7 of August, the live customisation workshop will see four local artists customising exclusive G-Stands for customers. Held between 1-6 pm, the artists –ANTZ, Aeropalmics, Zan a.k.a. ZCXZ and Seemin – lend their talents for the SG57 Live Customisation Workshop.

To participate, customers will need to purchase any watch from the selected series from 25 July. They will then be issued a coupon which will entitle them to one G-Stand and one customisation session with one artist.

This isn’t the first time G-Shock has collaborated with local artists. Last year, the brand partnered with local artist Toby (a.k.a Tobyato) for an exclusive G-Shock National Day Watch.

Customers can also stand a chance to win a limited edition customised G-Stand from all four artists by snapping a photo with the life-sized G-Stand and posting it on Instagram. Check out the terms and conditions here.

(Images: G-Shock)