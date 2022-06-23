With the 2021/22 football season done and dusted, footballing clubs around the world will be jetting about for pre-season tours.

Some of the biggest European clubs are set to arrive in countries such as Thailand and Singapore for pre-season Asian football tours before their respective 2022-23 seasons commence.

Football stars enjoy a commanding fan following in Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea, the UAE and India. Icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have the status of demi-gods among the legions of fans across the continent.

Though most of the world’s best football clubs are in Europe and South America, there is no dearth of talent in Asian countries or clubs, as nearly all these nations play football and have their own leagues. Due to the game’s popularity, a special tournament known as the Premier League Asia Trophy is held every two years between any three or four EPL clubs in an Asian country.

On the national front, Japan and South Korea are significant because they are considered the two best Asian football teams, and both have successfully qualified for the FIFA World Cup multiple times. In fact, in 2002, South Korea became the first country outside of Europe and the Americas to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Asia is, therefore, a prominent market for everything connected to football. It means that the continent has brand endorsements and outreach worth billions, as it is home to over half of the world’s population.

This is one of the major reasons why several prominent European football clubs, such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), are embarking on a pre-season Asian football tour of countries where football has a solid presence, however, may not be as electrifying as in Europe or South America.

So, what is a pre-season tour?

An international pre-season tour is always held before the start of the actual season.

One of the ideas behind pre-season tours is helping team members come together after their holidays or national duties, usually occurring at the end of a league season. New transfers or new managers can acclimatise with the team’s overall environment and make adjustments to prepare for the gruel ahead.

More importantly, it is the pecuniary advantages that influence the pre-season schedules of some of the world’s best football clubs. A pre-season tour is an opportunity to expand the fan base of a club and build business interests in the form of sales of merchandise, big-ticket sponsorships and television rights.

As for the game, a pre-season match is different from a regular-season encounter in the way that the former is less intense. It is like a friendly match between clubs, who might otherwise give their best to win, in a league match or a championship tournament.

Here are the pre-season Asian football tours to watch out for

