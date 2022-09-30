It’s the first Formula One Singapore Grand Prix since the pandemic so expect Singapore to pull out all the stops this year. Attending the race or watching from home? Catch up on the key race events here. Brunching or dining out? This guide has got you covered with special race weekend menus. Whether you’re a fan of motorsports or the annual trackside entertainment, it’s easy to be swept up in the hype. First thing on our list: Celebrating the Singapore GP weekend with these Formula One 2022 Singapore parties .
The best Formula One Singapore 2022 parties in Singapore:
Get your adrenaline soaring with Mr Stork’s race party in partnership Red Bull, Grey Goose, Auchentoshan and Peroni. Kicking off at 5pm, the party will see DJs on rotation from 6pm to 1am. Snacks for the night will include Sanchoku Wagyu Short Ribs Baos; Truffle Brie de Meaux Toast; Aburi Tuna Tartare; as well as Deep-Fried Buffalo Wings.
One of the hottest new spots in town this year becomes even hotter on 29 September. Lifestyle impresario Michel Lu is organising an epic “PR1X” party in 1-Arden on level 51 of CapitaSpring, right in the middle of town and perfectly overlooking the Marina Bay Circuit. Anticipate a line-up of stellar entertainment such as a stint by DJ Stephen Day, and sensational concoctions co-created by Silverleaf from Pan Pacific London and The Orientalist Spirits.
The Mandala Weekender is back after a two-year hiatus, and their comeback is guaranteed to be full of fun and lively energy—even more than ever before.
It’s certainly something to look forward to if you’re down for a party. Organised by private members club, Mandala Club, in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands, the three-night, after-dark affair will take place during the Singapore F1 race weekend (30 September – 2 October) at Hall C at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Members, VIPs and the public can expect a world-class race viewing and party experience alongside other activities happening around the island, as well as a one-of-a-kind clash of music and culture.
Besides a party headlined by some of the best DJs and performers, guests will also get to watch the race via a 30-metre LED screen streaming from 7pm onwards on 1 October, as well as the full race on 2 October 2022.
Ce La Vi turns the race weekend into a kaleidoscopic trip with their Cyber Rally party. Over Saturday and Sunday from 3pm, their Club Lounge kicks off the countdown to the starting grid with music, followed by Sunset Sessions by a host of DJs. Then at 10pm, international DJ Danny Tenaglia (on 1 October) and Godwin P (on 2 October) will keep the festivities going until the next morning. Entry includes one premium pour or champagne after 10pm. If you want to start earlier, their weekend Brunch Club (12pm – 3pm) serves free-flow Telmont Reserve Brut Champagne, wines, spirits, and cocktails at $168++ per person.
Smoke & Mirrors joins forces with Australian luxury hospitality arm Tom Barker Group for this upscale F1 event dubbed The Penthouse. On race day, the party will provide free-flow champagne, cocktails, and fine wine, a curated menu, as well as an uninterrupted views of F1 back straight and Marina Bay. Multiple large screens will deliver all the action, followed by an afterparty that goes on until 2am.
Keep the race adrenaline going with a party to remember at Marquee.
Race Day on the 30th of September sees two-time Grammy nominee Steve Aoki. It’s guaranteed to be an electric night of cross-genre EDM.
On the 1st of October, producer and music artist Afrojack will hit the decks with a mix of electronic music, hip-hop and pop. As the brainchild behind popular tracks such as David Guetta’s Titanium, and Nicky Minaj’s Hey Mama, he’s set to keep the dancefloor alive all night.