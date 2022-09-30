The Mandala Weekender is back after a two-year hiatus, and their comeback is guaranteed to be full of fun and lively energy—even more than ever before.

It’s certainly something to look forward to if you’re down for a party. Organised by private members club, Mandala Club, in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands, the three-night, after-dark affair will take place during the Singapore F1 race weekend (30 September – 2 October) at Hall C at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Members, VIPs and the public can expect a world-class race viewing and party experience alongside other activities happening around the island, as well as a one-of-a-kind clash of music and culture.

Besides a party headlined by some of the best DJs and performers, guests will also get to watch the race via a 30-metre LED screen streaming from 7pm onwards on 1 October, as well as the full race on 2 October 2022.

