The fully digital, state-of-the-art, and vertically integrated online department store, www.robinsons.com.sg, will go live on Jun 24.

After shutting the doors of their last store at Raffles City earlier this year, Robinsons is making an astonishing comeback – but as an online store. The digital platform will house over 200 specially-curated brands, including homegrown and new-to-market labels. Customers can also anticipate exciting collaborations that will debut exclusively on the site.

With its head office based in Singapore, the newly independent Robinsons Department Stores Online Pte Ltd will be helmed by Mr Jordan Prainito, the former managing director of Canningvale Australia, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce businesses in Australia.

“I’m excited to be relaunching such an iconic brand,” said the incoming managing director of Robinsons Singapore. “The brand has a rich history, and it strongly resonates with Singaporeans and South-East Asian customers. It just needs to be catapulted into the 21st century.”

As the global pandemic has pushed many shoppers to make their purchases online, Mr Prainito believes that this is the right time to venture into the e-commerce realm and pivot to a digital-first strategy.

“We’ll apply the learnings from Canningvale’s digital transformation, where we saw e-commerce sales increased tenfold in under five years. This was achieved through a combination of sourcing expertise, range clarification, system automation, marketing expertise, and a forensic focus on our customers.”

Tapping onto his immense knowledge in the business, he promises Singaporeans and avid online shoppers an enjoyable shopping experience.

Mr Prainito will also hire Singaporeans to fill various positions across the business and has already hired two former Robinsons’ employees. He believes that “Robinsons is a Singaporean icon, if it is to respond to the needs of Singaporeans, it must be run by the people who understand the market.”