Southeast Asia’s only Lumina— Rainforest Lumina — will light up the wild once more in its final season. Get ready to embark on a colourful and illuminated night walk at Singapore Zoo, beginning at 7.15pm on 8 July 2021.

At Rainforest Lumina, guests will experience a multi-sensory journey, melding nature and technology through the latest in light. Combined with projection and audio, the experience harmonises the natural sights, sounds and scents of the rainforest at night.

The night-time experience offers a different perspective of the park, one that is removed from the usual animal-based interactions held during the day. The sensorial presentation is set entirely on the environment, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a symphony of lights, orchestrated music, and interactive play.

Collectively, it intends to inspire visitors to appreciate nature. It also serves to highlight the call to protect wildlife and conserve biodiversity so habitats and the planet can continue to thrive.

Virtual Experience

Rainforest Lumina’s Creature Crew, made of up eight virtual animals, embodies a special virtue reminiscent of their species. They lead everyone on a mission to discover that ‘We Are One’, showcasing how humans and nature are interconnected, and how each has a vital role to sustain life on earth.

This year, visitors can look forward to singing and playing with the Creature Crew at popular interactive play zones. They can immerse themselves in a dazzling laser display as they make their way through the Luminous Pathway. They will meander through thousands of sparkling pixel lights at the Shimmering Islands.

A digital thunderstorm then plays out to a beautiful symphony conducted by Bob the playful otter. The journey ends with a stunning laser and projection display which reminds guests that ‘We Are One’, and to do their part to protect the rainforest.

Rainforest Lumina runs from 8 July 2021 to 13 February 2022 from 7.15pm to 12am (last admission at 10.15pm). For tickets and further information check out the official website.

(Images: Wildlife Reserves Singapore)