Singapore’s legendary drag cabaret club, the Boom Boom Room is making a highly-anticipated comeback. This year’s edition of the show will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre with a new line-up of performances and elaborate routines.

This time, the reigning drag queens will join forces with world-class performers for the revival of a new and improved stage featuring Las Vegas’ acrobatic stars and an enthralling original musical piece by Singaporean composer Dick Lee.

Headlining the upcoming show is resident entertainer and ‘OG Diva’, Kumar, whose forte lies in risqué comedy routines that dig at topics close to the hearts of Singaporeans. Alongside Kumar are the original queens of Boom Boom Room – Helda and Liz – as well as newcomer and veteran drag artist, Vanda Miss Joaquim, who represented Singapore in Drag Race Thailand and came in fourth.

Bigger Than Before

The 2021 rendition of the variety show will also embrace a modern twist in its line-up of performances that feature thrilling contemporary acts by Volta Wheel, the world’s first holographic Cyr Wheel which will make its debut appearance at Boom Boom Room, as well as a mind-blowing sequence by mentalist and magician, Mark Wong. Other acts include performing group, BomBoxx Dancers, who will execute a series of electrifying dance acts, and local celebrity and singer, Nat Ho.

“It’s time to have fun and walk down memory lane, Boom Boom Room, which I created in 1991, is back, bolder, and better!” enthused Creative Director, Dick Lee. “Reimagined as a contemporary cabaret, this dynamic drag extravaganza features Boom Boom Room’s original Kumar and a bevy of fabulous queens, alongside other surprise entertainers. So, get dressed up and see you for an evening of much-needed craziness!”

Boom Boom Room will run at Sands Expo and Convention Centre Hall C for a limited season from 24 November to 19 December. Tickets are priced from S$98 to S$188. Details here.

(Images: Marina Bay Sands)