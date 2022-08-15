Celebrating the launch of its new limited release single malt whiskies, The Macallan is proudly hosting a new pop-up experience to the Garden City.

The Macallan M Collection showcase is an immersive pop-up in Singapore. Held at ION Orchard, the experience highlights a range of limited release single malt whiskies that celebrates the brand’s acclaimed Six Pillars.

As part of the release of the M Collection 2022, The Macallan M Collection showcase reflects the emotions that drive the brand. The pop-up presents the first three expressions namely M and M Black and the brand-new M Copper, which pays tribute to the unique copper stills utilised by The Macallan since its founding in 1824.

Step Into The World Of The Macallan

An exclusive invite into the heart of The Macallan, the M Collection showcase will be at ION Orchard in Singapore from 17 to 26 August 2022. Designed as an immersive experience to expound on the foundation stones that account for The Macallan’s distinctive and exceptional whiskies, The Macallan M Collection showcase reflects the emotions that drive the brand.

Marrying the elements of art, design, and technology, The Macallan M Collection showcase explores the intricate precision and craft involved in the process of manufacturing the collection.

The exterior of The M Collection Experience draws parallels to a key element in crafting the brand’s precious spirit to this day. Dividing the space into different experiential zones, visitors will get to explore and learn more about The Macallan, and even taste the exceptional spirit of The Macallan.

In the first zone, the story of the three Ms comes to life via a light installation. Derived from the shape of the River Spey, the lifeblood of The Macallan Estate, this unique light show paves the way towards the start of the journey. Following along the brilliantly-illuminated path, visitors are introduced to The Macallan’s distilled soul – The M Collection 2022.

Scent is an integral part of the whisky tasting experience as such visitors will find their olfactory senses awash in the second zone. Here, the essence of The Macallan, distilled into scent offers a gateway into the symbolic of The Macallan’s classic sweet, sherry-flavoured taste profile.

A Taste Of The Macallan

To complete the discovery journey of The Macallan, visitors have the option to indulge in the exceptional spirit of The Macallan with the opportunity to savour the different expressions at special prices. Here, visitors can discover the tasting notes and influences behind each of the taste profiles, as well as the stories behind each expression.

The Macallan M Collection Experience will be opened from 17 to 26 August 2022 at ION Orchard, Atrium Level 1. The pop-up will be opened from 11.00am to 9.00pm daily, with complimentary public admissions. The Macallan M Collection will be available at The Macallan Boutique at Raffles Hotel Singapore.

(Images: The Macallan)